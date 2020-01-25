A father's hidden gun went out when he played with his little son, police say. Both were shot in the head - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 25, 2020

(CNN) – A 4-year-old boy and his father were both shot in the head after the man’s hidden weapon was accidentally unloaded while the two were wrestling, police said.

The 36-year-old man was playing with the young child in his Bloomington, Indiana home when his gun slipped from his back and went off, the sheriff’s office in Monroe County said in a statement. The shot hit both of them in the head, the office said.

The 4-year-old is still in critical condition at a children’s hospital in Bloomington. His father is said to be recovering, the office said.

The sheriff’s office would not say whether the father was charged, citing the ongoing investigation.

According to the National Security Council, accidental and preventable weapon death accounts for 1% of all weapon-related deaths in the United States. In 2017 there were 486 accident-related or avoidable gun deaths.

