A farewell letter to Mark Dantonio from Maize n Brew

* Maize n Brew employees try to tell each other something stylish about the retirement of Mark Dantonio from the state of Michigan*

Hey.

I am here as a fellow man to acknowledge that Mark Dantonio, as we know, has gone further. Mark Dantonio was a man. Mark Dantonio has also been a Michigan State football coach for the past 13 seasons. And when a man retires, it’s sad. We will all retire one day. In this case it is Mark Dantonio who did this. Mark Dantonio had a great run in his 13 years with MSU, but not anymore. And now he is retired. Michigan State fans supported him thick and thin and now they are sad.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEdOB9OIh70 (/ embed)

Many people go looking for us to skewer Dantonio on the way to the door, but that’s just not going to happen here. There are plenty of other outlets or notice boards to get that kind of content. But given that the rise and fall of Dantonio coincides with the fall and rise of Michigan (yes, we can call it a rise), I would be sorry if we had nothing to say at all.

Dantonio leaves Michigan State as their version of Bo Schembechler and triggers a golden age of football that, frankly, may be difficult for them to ever replicate. When things went well, his teams played hard and were always prepared, fueled by an eternal hatred for Michigan. A hatred and fuel that even found its way into the early years of the Jim Harbaugh era with a few wins in the first three editions of that rivalry version. He won Big Ten Championships and big competitions. For sports enthusiasts who just want to be entertained and not want to be loyal to the Spartans of Wolverines, he kept high-quality college football alive in the state of Michigan. For that I tip my hat and I respect the oeuvre.

However, how things ended and seems to end, there is something wrong. Dantonio reached the mountain top and then became complacent and then outraged when his methods were questioned. Outside the field product, the things that have taken place outside the field are even more discouraged and frankly crazy. And then there is the latest series of reports on what happens to the Curtis Blackwell process.

Despite all this and the declining yields on the field in recent seasons, MSU remained loyal to him when people said they were foolish to do this. If he wanted to retire after the season so that they could perform a good coaching search, they would have had to cut off the check of $ 4.3 million and probably would have done so. But something doesn’t feel right here, and now he’s gone. It is hard not to feel that the Spartans were sent here one day before the final signing period for the 2020 class and an assistant coaching pool that is bone dry.

College football needs more of the following two things:

An infusion of young, creative minds to advance the game Fewer people accused of the things he is accused of (allegedly)

So in many ways, this is a good day for Michigan State football, even if it’s a sad or frustrating one. What comes after that remains to be seen and the current leadership structure there does not inspire much confidence.

Fans of Michigan have learned under Dantonio to hate the Spartans again and for that I am grateful. This has the potential to be one of the best rivalries in college football and gives us some sense of an Iron Bowl-like atmosphere in our state.

It will not be as fun – or potentially small – not to play against an MSU team that is being coached by him, but at least we keep things on a high note.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maEwnacvYgA (/ embed)