A 27-year-old man was detained on Friday by the Ebonyi State Magistrates’ Court for fraudulent activity.

The suspect, identified as Eric Agba, was arrested for allegedly holding a fake bank account on behalf of the Ebonyi state government.

A WITHIN NIGERIA report said the suspect used the fake account to defraud one of the largest telecommunications companies in Africa. MTN Communications Nigeria Limited and others of N. 141 million

The suspect is said to have committed the crime between January and December 2018 in Abakaliki, capital of the state of Ebonyi.

The suspect has been indicted by the Department of State Services for four crimes, conspiracy, illegal account keeping, and misrepresentation.

The matter was adjourned until February 21, 2020 for compliance reporting as the suspect was not bailed as he did not have a lawyer to request his bail.

