A drop of water generates a voltage of 140 V and lights up 100 LED lamps

A is the schematic diagram of a droplet-based electricity generator (DEG). Figure B is the optical image showing four parallel DEG devices made on the glass substrate. Credit: Hong Kong City University / Nature

A team of researchers led by scientists from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) recently developed a drop-based power generator (DEG) with a field-effect transistor-like structure that enables high energy conversion efficiency and instantaneous power density a thousand times higher than that of their colleagues without FET technology. This would help advance scientific research into water power generation and deal with the energy crisis.

The research was led jointly by Professor Wang Zuankai from the Institute of Mechanical Engineering at CityU, Professor Zeng Xiao Cheng from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Professor Wang Zhong Lin, founding director and chief scientist of the Beijing Institute for Nanoenergy and Nanosystems at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Their results have been published in nature in a study entitled “A droplet-based power generator with a high instantaneous power density.”

Efficiency of electrical energy conversion greatly improved

Around 70% of the earth’s surface is covered with water. However, low frequency kinetic energy contained in waves, tides, and even raindrops is not efficiently converted to electrical energy due to the limitations of current technology. For example, a conventional droplet energy generator based on the triboelectric effect can generate electricity induced by contact electrification and electrostatic induction when a droplet hits a surface. However, the amount of charges generated on the surface is limited by the interface effect, and as a result the energy conversion efficiency is quite low.

In order to improve the conversion efficiency, the research team developed the DEG for two years. Its current power density can reach up to 50.1 W / m2, a thousand times higher than similar devices without the use of a FET-like design. And the efficiency of energy conversion is significantly higher.

CityU’s Professor Wang pointed out that there are two key factors to the invention. First, the team found that the continuous droplets hitting PTFE, an electret material with a quasi-permanent electrical charge, are a new way of accumulating and storing high-density surface charges. They found that the surface charges generated accumulate and gradually become saturated as drops of water continuously hit the surface of PTFE. This new discovery helped overcome the cargo density bottleneck that had occurred in previous work.

With the new droplet-based power generator, a drop of water released from a height of 15 cm can generate a voltage of over 140 V and light up 100 small LED lamps. Credit: Hong Kong City University / Nature

Unique field effect transistor-like structure

Another important feature of their design is a unique structure that resembles an FET, the basic building block of modern electronic devices. The device consists of an aluminum electrode and an indium tin oxide electrode (ITO electrode) with a PTFE film deposited thereon. The PTFE / ITO electrode is responsible for charge generation, storage and induction. When a falling drop of water hits the PTFE / ITO surface and spreads there, it naturally “bridges” the aluminum electrode and the PTFE / ITO electrode and translates the original system into a closed circuit.

With this special construction, a high density of surface charges can be accumulated on the PTFE through the continuous impact of droplets. Meanwhile, when the spreading water connects the two electrodes, all the charges stored on the PTFE for generating electric current can be released completely. As a result, both the current power density and the efficiency of the energy conversion are much higher.

“Our research shows that a drop of 100 microliters of water released from a height of 15 cm can generate a voltage of over 140 V. And the energy generated can light up 100 small LED light bulbs,” said Professor Wang ,

He added that the increase in the current power density is not due to additional energy, but to the conversion of the kinetic energy of the water itself. “The kinetic energy contained in the falling water is based on gravity and can be considered free and renewable. You should be used better. “

Their research also shows that reducing relative humidity has no impact on the efficiency of power generation. Rainwater and seawater can also be used to generate electricity.

The density of the surface charges on the PTFE film fluctuates during the continuous impact of the droplets. Credit: Hong Kong City University / Nature

Facilitates the world’s sustainability

Professor Wang hoped that the results of this research would help generate water energy to respond to the global problem of lack of renewable energy. “Generating electricity from raindrops instead of oil and nuclear power can promote sustainable development in the world,” he added.

He believed that the new design could in the long run be applied and installed on various surfaces where liquid is in contact with solid to take full advantage of the low frequency kinetic energy in water. This can range from the hull surface of the ferry across the coast to the surface of umbrellas or even in water bottles.

