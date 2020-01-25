An emaciated dog named Clover led volunteers to an animal shelter in a house in Georgia where her puppies, as well as several dead and severely malnourished animals, were found.

Ashley Gresham, 27, was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated animal cruelty on January 13 after six dead animals were found on her property, according to an incident report from the county sheriff’s office from Spalding.

CNN could not determine if Gresham had a lawyer.

A dog, chicken, two ducks and two rabbits were found dead in their cages, the report said. Another dog found with a serious leg injury had to have his leg amputated.

The horrible discovery was found after Clover led two volunteers with the Royal Animal Refuge to his puppies. The animal shelter was contacted after seeing the emaciated female traveling with her puppies in the area. When the volunteers arrived, they couldn’t catch Clover.

“He was not your typical apprehensive dog,” Rebecca Tate, founder of Royal Animal Refuge, told CNN. “It was more like she said to them, ‘Hey, come with me.

Clover led the volunteers from the nonprofit animal shelter to the property where they “felt death” and, realizing something was wrong, called the sheriff’s office, Tate said.

The volunteers discovered that Clover had torn a cushion and made a bed for his 10 puppies. They also found four other dogs, one with a broken leg that healed at an acute angle. This dog, now named Archie, had his leg amputated.

The four dogs are currently recovering from their wounds and learning to get used to human interaction, according to Tate.

Clover and his puppies are now safe in a foster family where they are slowly recovering. The puppies will be available for adoption in about five weeks. In the meantime, the shelter is currently accepting pre-adoption requests.