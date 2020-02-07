A dirty home in Montour County leads to child endangerment charges

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTONVILLE, PA. (WNEP) – When the state police did a social check on a house in Montour County, they found garbage piled up to the ceiling.

The soldiers also found a teenage boy who could not use their wheelchair because there was so much garbage in the house near Washingtonville

Lucy Mowery, 58, was accused this week of having endangered a child’s well-being. State police say her home near Washingtonville was filled with so much garbage that her 17-year-old daughter, who has a disability, had to sleep on the floor in the hallway.

Household items, children’s toys, and trash are piled up in this house near Washingtonville.

The neighbors say it’s nothing compared to what’s pent up in it.

“They need help. They have to clean up the house if they want to live there,” said neighbor Joe Zeager.

Lucy Mowery lives there with her teenage daughter, who uses a wheelchair to get around. The state police were called here a few weeks ago to have the girl subjected to social screening.

According to the state police, garbage was on the ceiling and only small aisles could be transported by the trailer.

According to investigators, the 17-year-old girl with mental and physical disabilities had to sleep on a piece of foam in the hallway because she had so much garbage.

Joe Zeager lives across the street.

“It’s just wrong in summer. You can smell it. They have a lot of cats and you can smell cat urine.”

Mowery was accused this week of having jeopardized the well-being of her teenage daughter. Neighbors say that Mowery’s other daughter and 1-year-old grandchild also lived at home, but have moved since then.

Lucy Mowery is allowed to stay at home while waiting for her next appearance on the farm.

There is no word about where their teenage daughter is, but the neighbors say that she is no longer in this house.

Please note: This content is subject to a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the author of this article, you must not use it on any platform.