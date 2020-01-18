A developer believes that PS5 and Xbox Series X will not affect the switch

2020 will be an interesting year for the gaming industry as both Sony and Microsoft are preparing to launch their respective next generation platforms: the PS5 and Xbox series X. Both systems stand around for a remarkable increase in hardware performance. Nintendo remains on course in the modest Switch system family.

With the release of Switch Lite last year, the gap between the performance of the switch and other systems is quite large. It’s already a challenge to work with the platform when it comes to releasing some of today’s games. So imagine the next generation titles.

Despite the different capabilities, a developer who has experience working with switch ports is not particularly concerned about how the hybrid will compete with upcoming systems. This developer is Ruud van de Moosdijk, VP in the Engine Software Studio. In an interview with Nintendo Everything, Moosdijk stated that “like the Wii before (Switch) exists in its own dimension of the market …”. For this reason, Moosdijk assumes that the introduction of PS5 and Xbox Series X will only have a minimal impact on the Switch’s livelihood. Here is his full statement:

“In my opinion, the Nintendo Switch, like the Wii, exists in its own dimension of the market and will continue to do well with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. As so often before, Nintendo’s consoles only have their own uniqueness that does not depend on having the fastest processor or the largest memory. So I always smile when I hear someone say Nintendo is ready. “

Have we seen this before?

It is interesting that Moosdijk pointed to the success of the Wii, as an example of how Nintendo can compete against stronger competitors. But he is right to a certain extent.

The Wii has managed to sell over 100 million units in its six years as the leader in Nintendo home consoles. It is still the company’s best-selling home console. So it’s a good thing to compare the switch to it. However, there are some factors that are worth adding to the context.

The success of the Wii is largely due to the fact that it sparked interest in an audience that had previously hardly existed in the gaming industry: casual gamers. This refers to people who have never really played video games before or who have only worked with them in the past. The Wii caught their attention with titles like Wii Sports, Wii Fit and Just Dance and became a global fad. But, like all fads, the novelty has waned at some point and this massive population has also rejuvenated in other areas, such as mobile gaming.

In the meantime, the switch has been particularly successful with established players (of different ages). A casual gaming sector is also of new interest, but it doesn’t seem to be as much as the original Wii.

From a development policy perspective, things look a little different. The Wii could in no way keep up with the performance of the PS3 and 360 as it is just a standard definition engine. Fortunately, the switch is an HD system like the others. It also has a modern design architecture, which makes porting much easier than in the days of the Wii.

However, sometimes sacrifices have to be made to bring modern, graphically intensive games to the switch. This becomes more discouraging when next generation games come onto the market. Only time will tell how many studios take on this task.

The only thing the switch still needs is a substantial installation base. Even if it’s weak, the numbers don’t lie. This console has been selling well for almost three years, and interest hasn’t dropped yet. So as long as consumers are committed, it would be in the best interest of developers and publishers to continue supporting them.

(ABOUT)