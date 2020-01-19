A dentist in Anchorage, Alaska, was found guilty of dozens of charges after being filmed extracting a patient’s tooth while standing on a hoverboard, according to the Law Department of the Alaska.

Seth Lookhart was found guilty of 46 counts of crime and misdemeanor in Anchorage Superior Court Friday by judge Michael Wolverton, who qualified the evidence presented by the state during a “damning five weeks” trial “said the Ministry of Justice in a press release.

State lawsuit in 2017 accused Lookhart of “illegal dental acts”, claiming that his patient care did not meet professional standards.

Lookhart, said the trial, “performed a dental extraction procedure on a sedated patient while he was driving a hoverboard,” filmed the procedure, and then sent it to several people.

In at least one conversation, Lookhart joked that oral surgery on a hoverboard was a “new standard of care,” the trial said, citing telephone tapes.

Lookhart has also been charged with medical assistance fraud for charging unnecessary or unjustified procedures to Medicaid and stealing $ 25,000 or more by embezzling funds from Alaska Dental Arts, among dozens of others.

The evidence indicated that Lookhart “thought he could escape his fraud indefinitely and that he believed his scheme was infallible,” said Judge Wolverton, according to the law department press release. This evidence “was often supported, and often in excruciating detail, by Lookhart’s own texts, photos and videos.”

A Lookhart lawyer, who had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, declined to comment on Sunday.

He is expected to be sentenced on April 30.

“This is crazy!” Said a hoverboard patient

The Alaska Law Department thanked several of Lookhart’s former patients who testified during the trial, including the patient whose tooth was removed while Lookhart was filmed on the hoverboard.

Veronica Wilhelm said she had not consented to being videotaped or having her teeth pulled while Lookhart was on the hoverboard, CNN affiliate KTUU reported last month.

Wilhelm didn’t even know the video until it was contacted by investigators, she said.

“I would have said” damn it no! “No, it’s not professional,” she said, according to KTUU. “It’s crazy.”

Stockler apologized to Wilhelm in court on behalf of his client.

“It is unacceptable and rest assured that when I agreed to represent him, I put myself in his face and told him what I thought of him for that,” he said.

According to KTUU, Wilhelm spoke to Lookhart and told him that she thought he “could have made better choices”.