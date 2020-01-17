A delta flight slid off the runway at Kansas City International Airport - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 17, 2020

(CNN) – A delta flight slid off the sidewalk at Kansas City International Airport in Missouri on Friday morning, an airport spokesman said.

According to spokesman Joe McBride, Delta flight A319 rolled from the airport terminal when its nose wheel fell off the taxiway.

“No known injuries,” he said. “Buses are brought out to remove passengers.”

It was not immediately clear why the plane was leaving the sidewalk.

The airport was closed at 6:35 a.m. due to ice and is expected to reopen at 9 a.m., the FAA air traffic control system said.

The airfield was closed due to “slick conditions” while deicer was being used, McBride said, noting that the closure had nothing to do with flight A319 going off the sidewalk.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a significant round of freezing rain near the Kansas City subway on Friday morning.

