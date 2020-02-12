a decades-long saga goes to court

Google and the European Union meet again in court in the final phase of a legal saga that started ten years ago

Google and the EU are having a big day in court on Wednesday when the search giant is entering a new phase of a legal saga that started a decade ago.

The Silicon Valley juggernaut is fined 2.4 billion euros ($ 2.6 billion) in 2017, which the European Commission, the EU’s powerful antitrust authority, imposed for the first time.

Google paid the fine and changed its behavior, but the company will emphatically condemn the decision before the EU court as unfounded and unfair.

“We objected to the European Commission’s 2017 Google Shopping decision because it is wrong in terms of law, facts and economy,” it said in an email.

“Shopping ads have always helped people find the products they want quickly and easily, and they have helped retailers reach potential customers,” she added.

The case will certainly open up long court hearings for Google and the EU, and two other fines will also be challenged at the Luxembourg court.

The EU and Google have been struggling since 2010, when the Commission first examined allegations that the search engine was pushing competitors out of the results to advertise Google Shopping, a price comparison service.

Brussels and the US giant sought a negotiated solution for several years, but after the intervention of the member states and the arrival of Margrethe Vestager, who took over the position of EU competition chief, the EU abruptly returned in 2014.

Vestager, a former Danish finance minister, quickly became known for her tireless pursuit of US technology giants that caused a sensation worldwide.

Since then, she has imposed $ 9 billion in fines on Google and slapped Apple with a $ 13 billion tax return that boss Tim Cook dismissed as “political crap”.

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager quickly became known for her tireless pursuit of US technology giants, which caused a sensation worldwide

The appointment hearing should last three days, with a decision that is not expected for a year. The case can then be referred to the EU’s highest court, the European Court of Justice.

The EU case reflects similar litigation against Microsoft, a legal labyrinth that existed in most of the 1990s and early 2000s and which the company was fined around 1.4 billion euros.

Google is expected to claim that the Commission has misused arguments that have been used successfully against Microsoft and that the company has the right to use its own services.

The company will also emphasize that the EU case erroneously failed to take into account the spectacular surge in Amazon and eBay in assessing Google Shopping.

“A few crumbs”

The EU Commission will testify to complainants who accuse Google of choking on their business.

“Our traffic decreased significantly, resulting in a vicious cycle of retailers who no longer saw us as an alternative to Google Shopping,” said Laurent Godfroid, lawyer at Twenga, a rival of Google Shopping.

He said Google left “just a few crumbs” to its competitors.

Actors in other sectors are following the case closely and hope that Vestager will use other features such as maps, travel and job ads that Google has not yet been pushed back by regulators to do.

On Monday, more than 30 travel companies – including TripAdvisor and Expedia – complained to Vestager that Google had wrongly tried to get into the vacation rental business.

The EU has already announced that it will consider Google’s similar initiative in job advertisements.

Google remains under fire for EU cartel violations

