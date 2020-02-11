A conversation with Sprayground founder David Ben David

Everyone from Saweetie, Young Dolph and Jacquees to Young Thug and Dave East have worn David Ben David’s legendary streetwear brand Sprayground.

One can say with certainty that the brand has taken over the urban fashion scene and has found a sweet spot in hip-hop top class. The young designer, who himself has an up-and-coming rap career, sat down with Popdust to discuss his latest collection and describe his special relationship with streetwear that has been going on for a decade. In an effort to revolutionize a market “known for utilitarian purposes,” as David puts it, the designer has merged his passion for colorful graffiti with his uncanny eye for sophistication. Every design is bursting with personality, and on closer inspection each piece is classified as durable and of extremely high quality. His latest collection, “The Inverno Collezione” is no different. Loud and kaleidoscopic, David’s latest work embodies the colorful idiosyncrasies of popular culture. “I wanted to create something that all fans could resonate with,” said David.

How did you creatively stir things up this time designing Inverno?

The colors are different from Sprayground’s earlier work. This collection was launched in collaboration with Art Basel on a topic related to pop culture. I wanted to make sure that this was felt across the board. “The Inverno Collezione” captures the wow factor of comics, video games and fearless street art.

Which pop culture moments specifically?

It celebrates the popularity of video games like Fortnite, Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter, along with icons of legendary comics like Deadpool, Harley Quinn, The Joker and Black Panther’s famous motto “Wakanda Forever”. It combines the magic of classic art, including street art versions of Mona Lisa and Salvador Dali.

How did you get in touch with Dave East for the Colombian boat campaign? This commercial was crazy.

I contacted Dave because he was one of the first to see the shoe in person. I immediately fell in love with her and the Colombian mood and he shared my passion, so I knew I wanted to work with this person. All of this opened the door to our latest collection, Global Money, which we created in collaboration with him on MLK Day. For the collection, I was inspired by Dave East’s global ambitions and wanted to create a bag that artistically contains every currency from every country in the world. We love working with like-minded creatives!

What does this collection say about Sprayground?



Our goal is to bring art, design, music, travel, and the sixth sense into vogue to revolutionize a market that is known to be useful. This collection is no different – I wanted to create a collection that brings all aspects together in an outstanding way, and this shows our continuous growth and rebellion in this market.

How do you continue to find opportunities to advance culture with your style? How is your process What made you slip into shoes?

Culture is a big part of what we do. Our newest concept, the Colombian Boot, came after the Colombian Army called me to advertise “Made In Colombia” boots to mark the end of the war with the rebel army after 50 years. I was so fascinated and flew straight to Bogota to meet with the government and visit the army factory. The factory has been in business for over 35 years and produces high quality Italian leather army boots that are built and tested for any terrain.

How did this inspiration become a shoe?

Inspired by these boots, I took their classic design and added Sprayground’s icon “Shark Mouth” on the back heel, a hidden zipper on the tongue, and called the boots “Fuerza Cobra” for paratroopers. There it was, our very first shoe. They were so popular that they were already sold out. That is why we are already working on a new design.