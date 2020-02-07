‘A contaminated prison’: Terrified, angry passengers sit on three cruise ships during the outbreak of the coronavirus

It should be the vacation of a lifetime.

Instead, the American couple Kent and Rebecca Frasure were quarantined on a cruise ship and stared at ambulances lined up ashore to receive the increasing number of passengers diagnosed with a deadly virus.

On Friday morning, Rebecca, 35, found that she had tested positive for Wuhan Coronavirus and had to leave the ship immediately – alone because her husband Kent, 42, still appeared not to be infected.

Her only symptom, when tested positive, was a cough.

“It’s terrible, I could never imagine that this was going to happen,” she said to CNN just before she left the boat. “(The hardest part) is the unknown. I don’t know what’s going to happen in an hour. “

The cruise ship Diamond Princess, on which the Frasures were sailing, has been quarantined off the coast of Yokohama near Tokyo since Tuesday after a former passenger rated the coronavirus positive.

There are more than 3,700 people on board, including 2,600 passengers, 428 of whom are Americans. To date, 61 passengers have rated the virus as positive, and the quarantine is expected to continue until February 19.

To date, more than 31,400 people worldwide have been infected with the pneumonia-like coronavirus that developed in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and at least 630 have died, mostly in mainland China.

Three cruise ships in Asia, including the Diamond Princess, were disrupted or brought to a standstill by the virus. In the middle of the East China Sea, the Westerdam is struggling to find a port to dock after being deported from Taiwan and Japan for fear of passenger contamination.

In Hong Kong, the cruise ship World Dream has been in quarantine since Wednesday’s docking after eight former passengers rated the virus positive.

Fear of the diamond princess

After being diagnosed with Rebecca, Kent said that no one had come to disinfect the common room. He believes that it is only a matter of time before he is diagnosed with the virus. “(But) you roll the punches and try to make the best of things as you can,” he said.

Information from cruise ship staff is sparse and he only found out that another 41 passengers had been diagnosed with the virus after speaking to a reporter, he said.

“The only way everyone knows (what happens) is that people who are infected tell others that they have been infected,” he said.

American author Gay Courter is also one of the more than 2,600 passengers trapped on board the Diamond Princess, which she has termed a “contaminated prison”.

“(My husband Philip and I) are 75 and 77 years old, we have health risks and we are a bad category for getting sick … We are not safe in our rooms,” she said.

In an attempt to escape the infection, Courter said she had contacted her insurance company Medjet, which was ready to dispatch a crisis extraction team from the boat to evacuate her.

However, the US government and the Japanese government will not allow this. The Japanese health authorities informed CNN that all Diamond Princess passengers had to go through the quarantine process before being allowed to go ashore, and the process was ongoing.

“We can be quarantined and quarantined and safely arrive in the United States,” she said. “We are not sick at the moment, but there is great concern that air circulation on this ship can make people sick.”

Courter said the US government could take her to the nearby Okinawa military base for evacuation and tell President Donald Trump that he could hold another thousand US coronavirus cases in his hands if the ship was not emptied.

“This was a trip of a lifetime and I used all of my credit card points. The way out was divine, but at the moment I don’t mind going home, ”she said.

Courter fears that she may not survive an infection. Older people are particularly vulnerable to the Wuhan coronavirus – according to China’s National Health Commission, 80% of all deaths in mainland China on Tuesday were older than 60 years.

“I don’t want to go home in a box,” she said.

Nightmare on board the Westerdam

The cruise ship Westerdam left Singapore on January 16 to take a 30-day cruise through Asia. After leaving Hong Kong on February 1, the ship was rejected by the Philippines, fearing that there might be cases of coronavirus on board. There is no evidence that passengers, current or past, have been infected.

Australian passenger David Holst, 63, who is on the Westerdam with his wife Judy, said the ship briefly docked in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. On February 6, however, Taiwan announced that international cruise ships would no longer be able to dock in its ports due to concerns about the epidemic.

The Westerdam left Kaohsiung and was also turned away from Taipei.

The ship, operated by Holland America, was due to stop at five ports in Japan, but the Japanese government announced on Thursday it would not allow the Westerdam to call anywhere on their territory.

“Nobody wants us,” Holst told CNN of the cruise ship that is currently sailing through the East China Sea. “Holland America said they are in talks with the US State Department, the U.S. Navy and the Dutch government to find a solution. I have no idea what it will be or when it will be.”

Holst said he and his wife spent more than $ 20,000 on the trip, including flights. But he said the past six or seven days had been a “nightmare”.

“It is getting worse and everyone on board is only afraid that the bell will ring and the captain will say, ‘Return to your cabins, we are in quarantine and we have a virus case on board,'” he said.

In a statement, Holland America said it was clear that the guests on board were concerned and did everything to protect their health.

“We have implemented a variety of measures. Our medical experts have worked closely with global health authorities to implement improved preventive, preventive and control measures for our ships, ”the statement said.

“We have no reason to believe that there are cases of coronavirus on board.”

The company added that all guests would receive a full refund of their cruise price and a future credit of 100% of their cruise price.

Holst criticized that the ship stopped in Hong Kong and received new passengers there, although there were cases of corona virus on Chinese territory. “People are angry, I think the tension is rising and everyone on this boat has lived under the dark shadow for the past seven days wondering if we have the virus on board,” he said.

In its statement, Holland America said that when the Hong Kong ship landed on February 1, it complied with the guidelines of the US Center for Disease and Control.

Caught in Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, the 3,600 passengers aboard the World Dream cruise ship were quarantined for three days after a number of passengers on an earlier voyage-positive trip.

Three crew members were evacuated from the ship for hospital treatment.

Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Hong Kong Ministry of Health said that all passengers must remain on board until “we have completed the quarantine work.” Chuang said 33 crew members showed varying degrees of disease symptoms, although most had been tested negative for the coronavirus.

Before arriving in Hong Kong, the World Dream had docked at several ports in China and Vietnam. After visiting these locations, more than 4,400 passengers disembarked on January 24, mostly to return to mainland China.

Not long after, it was confirmed that eight of these former passengers were infected with the coronavirus, which may have contaminated the ship.

Dream Cruises has announced that it will contact passengers who have previously been on World Dream “to inform them of the situation and to seek professional medical help.”

There is still no word when the World Dream may leave Hong Kong.