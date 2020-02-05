A comprehensive general framework for the automatic diagnosis of manufacturing systems

Summary of classification and regression results from ten manufacturing data sets. Photo credit: Science China Press

The manufacturing sector is expected to be heavily influenced by artificial intelligence-based technologies in the near future as computing power and data volume increase enormously. Data-driven methods use sensor data such as vibration, pressure, temperature and energy data to extract useful features for diagnosis and prediction. A key challenge in manufacturing is the need for a general framework to ensure satisfactory diagnostic and monitoring performance in various manufacturing applications.

Published in a new research article in the Beijing-based National Science ReviewProf. Ye Yuan from the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence and Automation and Prof. Han Ding from the State Key Laboratory for Devices and Technologies for Digital Manufacturing at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology jointly proposed a comprehensive diagnostic framework used in various manufacturing systems. This framework uses the predictive power of neural convolution networks to automatically extract hidden deterioration features from noisy time history data. The proposed framework was tested on ten representative data sets that come from a variety of manufacturing applications. The results show that the framework performs well in examined benchmark applications and can be used in different contexts, which indicates its potential use as an important cornerstone for intelligent manufacturing.

Given the potential time dependence of the reconstructed samples, three standard cross-validation methods (random subsets, contiguous blocks and independent sequences) are used in this work to assess the performance of the framework. This article also interprets how the CNN model learns from temporal manufacturing data, and the robustness of the proposed framework is also discussed.

