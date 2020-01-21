A complete travel solution for Manchester

Credit: Tero Vesalainen, Shutterstock

Wouldn’t it be great if you could have your own travel manager with you direct access to car rental, trains, buses and trams? And what if you could plan, book and pay for every trip using a mobile app? Now you can contribute to a positive change in travel habits by using public or public transport, walking and cycling, rather than driving your car. All this is now possible thanks to the EU-funded IMOVE project, which was introduced to accelerate the uptake and unlock the mobility-to-service (MaaS) plans in Europe.

MaaS encompasses the concentration of portability and mobility options on a single digital platform, with options for subscriber or subscription packages. MaaS is seen as a viable alternative to fragmented mobility and car ownership, with the potential to transform the way people travel. IMOVE project partner TfGM has recently introduced a new MaaS platform for Manchester residents to create an integrated travel solution by improving the way different modes of transport operate in the city. Reducing congestion and promoting shared and active travel are the expected results.

The project’s website states: “A single subscription will provide this service door-to-door, removing pockets full of bus, train or other transport tickets.” He adds: “The provider combines transport infrastructure, travel information, payment services through one application.”

In a news release for Mobile Marketing magazine, Sam Li, a senior TfGM official, said: “The IMOVE pilot helps people working in and around Manchester use the most efficient way to reach their destinations also include going to and from work and business-related travel. ”He also says the project’s goal is to encourage positive change in travel habits, to encourage people to leave their own drive home and use public or public transport, circle. “

Living workshops

In addition to Manchester, IMOVE solutions are targeted at other European living laboratories: Berlin, Gothenburg and Turin. In the case of Turin, the municipality’s MaaS combines the following: “Public Transport, Bike Sharing, Traditional Car Sharing, Free Passenger Car Registration (Car2go), Electric Car Sharing (One way), Carpooling (with three different carriers). integrated), “as stated on the project website. “The MaaS system was introduced in 2012 (incorporating PT and Car Sharing) with a comprehensive BIP-Biglietto Integrato Piemonte ticketing system covering a wider area around the city,” he adds. The municipality has also approved a plan that includes the implementation of “C02 certifications aimed at rewarding sustainable citizen behaviors with credits,” according to the project’s website.

The IMOVE project (Liberalization of Large Scale Access to Mobility through a European MaaS Network) was completed in November 2019. It is expected to finally open the ground for MaaS roaming services across the European border.

Subscribe to movies and music, so why not transfer?

