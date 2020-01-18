A complete guide to what we want to see at this year's festival

Courtesy of the Sundance Institute

With the Sundance Film Festival, this year’s festival promises a multitude of haunting experiences, films worth seeing and an endless list of activities that keep every visitor occupied.

To make it easier for those who want to visit the festival this year, we have compiled a list of all short films, episodic offers, activities and films worth watching. A one stop shop for your festival needs, here is our list of Sundance musts.

01

Sylvie’s love

The jazz is smooth and the air is muggy in New York in the summer of 1957. Sylvie helps in her father’s record store while she waits for her fiance to return from the war – until sweet saxophonist Robert is looking for a day job to subsidize his New York residency to the Blue Morocco Lounge. Actors Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha.

02

Bad hair

It is Los Angeles in 1989 and Anna Bludso (Elle Lorraine) is a scarred survivor of a scalp burn from a mild perm. She also has the flair and ambition to be the next on-air star on Culture, a music video TV show. Directed by Justin Simien with Vanessa Williams, Yaani King Moonlight, Elle Lorraine and Lena Waithe.

Yaani King Moonshine, Elle Lorraine and Lena Waithe appear in Bad hair by Justin Simien, an official selection of the Midnight program at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute.

03

Charm City Kings

The fourteen-year-old mouse (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) is keen to join the Midnight Clique, a notorious group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who dominate the summer streets. The actors are Teyonah Parris, William Catlett and Meek Mill (who makes his film debut).

Jahi appears in Charm City Kings by Angel Manuel Soto, an official selection of the US dramatic competition program at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute Photo by William Gray.

04

Zola

“Do you want to hear a story about why I & this bitch fell out of here? It is long but full of tension. “- This is how Zola, a new work by Bravo and playwright Jeremy O. Harris (slave play) begins. Zola meets Stefani in a restaurant where the Zola waitress and the two immediately click on pole dance.

Riley Keough and Taylour Paige appear in Zola by Janicza Bravo, an official selection of the US dramatic competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute Photo by Anna Kooris.

05

The last layer

Stanley (Richard Jenkins), an aging fast food worker, plans to quit Oscar’s Chicken and Fish after 38 years in the cemetery. His last weekend takes a turn while coaching his successor Jevon (Shane Paul McGhie), a talented but stalled young writer whose provocative politics keep him in trouble.

Shane Paul Mcghie and Richard Jenkins appear in The last layer by Andrew Cohn, an official selection of the premiere program at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Mott Hupfel.

06

Bereka

A family archive, as the matriarch Azalu Mekonnen and her granddaughter Samira Hooks told. Bereka was filmed in the Super 8 film in Los Angeles and Gondar, Ethiopia. She takes up the Ethiopian coffee ceremony and explores migration, memory and rebirth.

A still picture from Bereka by Nesanet Teshager Abegaze, an official selection of the short programs of the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Nesanet Teshager Abegaze.

07

Give voice

August Wilson’s productive stage work – Fences, The Piano Lesson, Ma Rainey’s black butt – has found a new life through a national monologue competition for drama students. In this documentary, Giving Voice “closely follows the lives of six of these lively students while developing their individual performances with the hope of embodying Wilson’s legacy.”

A still picture from Give voice by James D. Stern and Fernando Villena, an official selection of the Documentary Premieres program at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Jonathon Narducci.

08

columns

After seeing a boy she likes in front of the church, Amber sneaks to the Sunday school toilet during the service and gets her first kiss.

A still picture from columns by Haley Elizabeth Anderson, an official selection of short film programs at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute.

09

Lance (in a ruff)

After a devastating breakup, Lance listens to instructional tapes about how he can heal his broken heart.

Lance Jeffries appears in Lance (in a ruff) by Chloé Aktas, an official selection of the short programs of the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Chris Amodio.

10

Tag noir

A journey of mother and son through the exploitative world of tabloid television.

A still picture from Tag noir by Jeron Braxton, an official selection of the short programs of the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Jeron Braxton.

11

Betye Saar: We take care of business

The legendary artist Betye Saar is unstoppable even at the age of 93.

12

City so real

As a de facto mayoral election coincides with the lawsuit against the police officer who killed Laquan McDonald, Chicago becomes a tinderbox and its citizens are ready to spark.

A still picture from City so real by Steve James, an official selection of the indie episode program at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by photographer | Photo by Steve James.

13

Baldwin Beauty

Farrah, new in Los Angeles, uses the Get Glam mobile styling app to find new customers. When she comes to an appointment, she finds a house of girls playing for a party and maybe a new crew of friends.

Raven Goodwin appears in Baldwin Beauty by Thembi Banks, an official selection of the short programs of the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Ante Cheng.

14

A love song for Latasha

A dreamy archive talking to the past and the present to recreate a more nuanced narrative of Latasha Harlins by digging up intimate and poetic memories shared by her cousin and best friend.

A still picture from A love song for Latasha by Sophia Nahli Allison, an official selection of short programs for the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Sophia Nahli Allison.

15

The 40 year old version

Directed by the playwright Radha Blank Radha, a promising playwright who at the age of 40 strives against the stigma of the single and the martial artist.

Radha Blank appears in The 40 year old version by Radha Blank, an official selection of the US drama competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Eric Branco.

16

Miss Juneteenth

The film by director Channing Godfrey Peoples takes us deep into a honey bourbon south, which is rich in heart, sincerity and thick Texas charm.

A still picture from Miss Juneteenth by Channing Godfrey Peoples, an official selection of the US dramatic competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Rambo Elliott.

17

Schiff: A visual poem

A black boy learns contradictory lessons from masculinity and masculinity on the day of his cousin’s funeral.

Antonio Watson appears in -Ship: a visual poem by Terrance Daye, an official selection of short programs at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Kristin Kouke.

18

Nine days

What if birth is not the beginning but the goal? In a house that is distant from the reality we know, a retired man named Will questions potential candidates – personifications of human souls – about the privilege he once had: to be born. Cast Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz.

Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz appear in NINE DAYS by Edson Oda, an official selection of the US drama competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Wyatt Garfield.

19

BLKNWS

Kahlil Joseph’s fascinating machine for creating news is a soulful and engaging intervention in the “news industry complex” that is currently triggering an epidemic in our society: news addiction that is driven by digital corporate platforms on networked devices.

Amandla Stenberg appears in BLKNWS by Kahlil Joseph, an official selection of the New Frontier Exhibitions program at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute.

20

Softie

Sam Soko’s documentary about Boniface “Softie” Mwangi, a man who, as a political activist, fought injustices in his country. Now he’s taking the next step and running for a regional election in Kenya.

A still picture from Softie by Sam Soko, an official selection of the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Sam Soko.

21

Disclosure: Trans lives on screen

Directed by Sam Feder, Disclosure takes a revealing look at transgender representations in film and television and examines how Hollywood reflects and evokes our deepest gender fears.

22

Bembé

An immersive experience that manifests both the material and the spiritual world through the religious celebration of Bembé, a Cuban tradition that honors the souls of dead slaves who come to earth.

Ernesto Collinet appears in Bembé by Marcos Louit and Patricia Diaz, an official selection of the New Frontier Exhibitions program at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Marcos Louit.

23

Farewell, Cupid

Tanzanian-American filmmaker Ekwa Msangi delves into the life of Walter, who had to leave his family in Angola 17 years ago. Now he’s picking up his wife Esther and daughter Sylvia from the airport to take them home to his one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah and Jayme Lawson appear in Farewell, Cupid by Ekwa Msangi, an official selection of the US dramatic competition program at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Bruce Francis Cole.

24

T

A film team follows three grieving participants in Miami’s annual “T Ball”, where people gather to model RIP T-shirts and innovative costumes designed to honor their dead.

Kherby Jean appears in T by Keisha Rae Witherspoon, an official selection of short film programs at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Terence Pircell.

25

This is not a funeral, but a resurrection

In the mountains of Lesotho, an 80-year-old widow named Mantoa is eagerly awaiting her son’s return from work in the South African mines to find out about his death instead. Author / director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese.

Mary Twala Mhlongo and Siphiwe Mzima appear in This is not a funeral, but a resurrection by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, an official selection of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Pierrede Villiers.

26

sadla

When Nathi does a simple job, his journey is characterized by disruptive interactions with authority. But is he an innocent victim?

Kuthula Magubane appears in sadla by Zamo Mkhwanazi, an official selection of short film programs at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Chuanne Blofield.

27

The last thing he wanted

The film, directed by Dee Rees, is an adaptation of the novel by Joan Didion and the leading actress Anne Hathaway as a hard-nosed journalist and single mother Elena McMahon, who has been dealing extensively with contra-activities in Central America for years. The film also shows Rosie Perez, Willem Dafoe and Ben Affleck.

Anne Hathaway appears in The last thing he wanted by Dee Rees, an official selection of the premiere program at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute.

28

Pattaki

In the dense night when the moon rises, those who live a monotonous life without water are hypnotized by the powers of Yemaya, the goddess of the sea.

A still picture from Pattaki by Everlane Moraes, an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival 2020 short film programs. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute Photo by Flavio Rebouças.

29

Still here

This immersive multimedia installation brings the audience into a complex understanding of bulk, deletion and gentrification in Harlem.

Keith Buxton, LeAsha Julius and Marion Green appear in Still here by Zahra Rasool and Sarah Springer, an official selection of the New Frontier Exhibitions program at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Viktorija Mickute.

30

All types of limbo

The ceremony of the live performance and the craft of the theater production fit perfectly with the musical direction of the composer Raffy Bushman.

Nubiya Brandon appears in All types of limbo by Toby Coffey, Raffy Bushman and Nubiya Brandon made an official selection of the New Frontier Exhibitions program at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute.

31

Coded bias

Director Shalini Kantayya puts her documentary at the interface of two crucial questions: What does it mean when artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly rules our freedoms? When MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini finds that most facial recognition programs don’t accurately identify dark-skinned faces and women’s faces, she examines the widespread prejudices about algorithms.

A still picture from Bias code by Shalini Kantayya, an official selection of the US documentary film competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute.

32

Sweet

Maïmouna Doucourés look at the life of eleven-year-old Amy. She lives with her mother, Mariam and her younger brother and is waiting for her father to return to the family from Senegal.

Fathia Youssouf, Medina El Aidi-Azouni, Esther Gohourou, Ilana Cami-Goursolas, Myriam Hamma, Demba Diaw and Maimouna Gueye appear in Sweet by Maïmouna Doucouré, an official selection of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute.

33

time

Fox Rich is an entrepreneur, writer, and mother of six who has been fighting for her husband Rob’s release for the past 21 years. Rob is serving a 60-year sentence for a crime both committed.

A still picture from time by Ursula Garrett Bradley, an official selection of the US documentary film competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute.

34

Untitled Kirby Dick / Amy Ziering film

Untitled, this documentary tells the story of music manager Drew Dixon and how the abuse she has suffered from her admirers changes her career and life forever from Emmy award winners Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, who are nominated for an Oscar Has.

A still picture from Chasing the fade by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, an official selection of the Documentary Premieres program at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Omar Mullick.

35

Guisado at sunset

Director Terence Nance’s short film is about regretting the loss of connection that late evening – the kind of thing you keep playing around in but never really remember – until it starts to look like something else.

36

dollar

Young Lynn is in the middle of a depressed fugue looking for joy to find out that happiness is a much more complicated undertaking.

Biko Eisen Martin appears in dollar by Elegance Bratton and Jovan James, an official selection of short film programs at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Courtesy of the Sundance Institute | Photo by Dawn Hall.

37

37

Die MACRO Lodge

Die MACRO Lodge kehrt vom 24. bis 27. Januar zurück und wird von MACROs Stacey Walker King und Charles D. King (Sorry To Bother You, Mudbound, Blast Beat) moderiert. Dies ist das dritte jährliche Schaufenster des Medienunternehmens für Inklusiv-Panels und Parteien, die sich für Vielfalt und Menschen mit Farbe einsetzen. Zu den diesjährigen Veranstaltungen gehören ein Gespräch mit der Besetzung und dem Regisseur von Bad Hair, Justin Simien, ein Kamingespräch mit Issa Rae und Stella Meghie über ihren neuen Film The Photograph und ein Gespräch mit Sylvies Liebesstars, Tessa Thompson und Nnamdi Asomugha, Schriftstellerin / Regisseur Eugene Ashe. Produzentin Gabrielle Glore.

38

Die Blackhouse Foundation

The Blackhouse Foundation, eine Sundance-Tradition, die vom Branchenveteran Brickson Diamond geleitet wird, wird vom 24. bis 27. Januar sein umfangreiches Programm veranstalten. Beginnend mit einer Meet the Filmmakers Party wird Blackhouse Issa Rae und Prentice Penny in einem offenen Chat über die Rückkehr von Insecure empfangen. WarnerMedias Gespräch „Sehen Sie sich in der Arbeit, die wir tun“, einschließlich der Diskussionsteilnehmerin Gina Yashere, Mitgestalterin, Ausführende Produzentin und Schauspielerin für Bob Hearts Abishola; und mehr. Laut ihrer Pressemitteilung ist die Blackhouse Foundation “eine Bastion der einflussreichsten und wirkungsvollsten schwarzen Schriftsteller, Regisseure, Produzenten, Crews, Schauspieler und Schauspielerinnen in Film, Fernsehen, digitalen Medien und darüber hinaus.”

