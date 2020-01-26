Winner of the University of Detroit Mercy Basket by Alonde LeGrand against the UIC in the Horizon League.

DETROIT- Sophomore Alonde LeGrand shot left four-tenths of a second to give the University of Detroit Mercy men’s basketball team a conference win over the UIC Flames [70-69].

It was a big afternoon drama at historic Calihan Hall when Antoine Davis hit a three in the second round to make the game a one-point game. After the UIC missed a 1-1 attempt, LeGrand managed to get a shot that won the game. “The UIC collapsed on Antoine and that freed Alonde,” said Titan’s head coach Mike Davis.

Sophomore Marquis Moore led with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Chris Brandon finished with 15 points, eight boards and three blocks and Davis added 13 points with four helpers.

Detroit Mercy had a strong 16-point lead in the first half. Brandon gave the titans momentum with some spectacular dunks. The UIC was able to respond to the half-time break of nine with its own run.

The titans were between 34 and 28 on both ends of the floor, but scored 30 points in color.

Detroit Mercy will play at Calihan Hall in Oakland on Friday night, January 31. The tip is set at 7 p.m.

Game notes:

Detroit Mercy leads the HL and is fifth in the country with 79.1 percent in free throw

Davis came in third and led the Horizon League with 23.8 points per game

Miller has double-digit numbers in eight of the last twelve games

In the midst of the star-studded backdrop of the Hall of Fame weekend and the alumni chili cookoff, the gym was filled with former Titan students. Before the game and at half-time, former basketball players Eli Holman and Willie Green were honored. They had their jerseys in retirement.

