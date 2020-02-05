A Cleveland fertility clinic that has lost 4,000 eggs and embryos has just been hit by two other lawsuits

Almost two years ago, a freezer malfunction in an Ohio fertility clinic may have prevented hundreds of patients from having biological children.

Desolate families talked about their grief. Some erected a memorial to the 4,000 lost eggs and embryos in a cemetery.

Now, two new lawsuits were filed on Wednesday against the fertility clinic at the Cleveland University Hospitals, where the disaster occurred.

The plaintiffs include a woman without children who lost nine frozen eggs and a couple who hoped to enlarge their family but lost five embryos.

“We want to make sure that something like this never happens again,” said lawyer Adam Wolf.

Other cases against the clinic have been resolved, but Wolf said he could not specify the number of cases or the settlement amounts based on confidentiality agreements.

The university clinics said it was “so unfortunate that our mistakes have caused such a devastating loss”. The UH Cleveland Medical Center had no further comment on Wednesday.

According to the clinic, around 950 families were affected by the debacle in March 2018.

Now that the two-year anniversary is approaching, the deadline for filing a lawsuit on March 4 has passed, said lawyer Joseph Peiffer. He estimates that about 200 patients who could file a lawsuit have not yet done so.

“Those who have not yet sought justice must know this: there is still time to file their lawsuit against UH,” said Peiffer on Wednesday.

“Everyone processes their pain and trauma in different ways due to the destruction of eggs and embryos. Our customers, who submitted their records today, were devastated and took a long time to cope with their losses. Now they are looking for justice. UH can’t give back what destroyed it, but the victims and the community deserve answers. “

What went wrong

On a Saturday night, when the clinic was unoccupied, temperatures rose in the liquid nitrogen storage tank, which held more than 4,000 eggs and embryos, according to university clinics.

An investigation found that the remote alarm system on the tank – which is intended to warn an employee if the temperature fluctuated – was switched off.

“We don’t know when the remote alarm was turned off, but it stayed off this weekend. Therefore, no alarm was sent to our staff when the tank temperature started to rise on Saturday evening when the laboratory was not occupied, “said university clinics in a letter to affected families.

The tank in question had had “difficulties” for several weeks before the failure, the clinic said. There were problems with the automatic filling of the tank with liquid nitrogen, so that the employees had to fill the tank manually.

The clinic said it worked with the tank manufacturer to fix the problem.

It is not the only fiasco in which eggs and embryos are involved

Another clinic across the country suffered a device failure the weekend after the Cleveland disaster.

The Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco announced on March 4, 2018 that a device in its food storage laboratory had “temporarily lost liquid nitrogen”.

“We are really sorry that this has happened and we need to be concerned,” said the Pacific Fertility Center at the time. The clinic said most of the eggs and embryos in the laboratory were not affected.

It is “a bizarre coincidence” that two incidents occurred almost simultaneously, Dr. Brian Levine of CCRM, a national network of fertility centers that also freeze eggs and embryos.

“What is amazing is that it has never happened before,” said Dr. Richard Chetkowski, a San Francisco fertility specialist who used the Pacific Fertility Center to freeze some of his clients’ embryos. “As far as I know, human embryos were at risk for the first time from the failure of the storage tanks. It’s a shock to see this risk as part of the process that we thought was risk-free.”

Although there are no official regulations for freezing embryos, Levine, according to the gold standard for clinics, is to equip each tank with independent sensors and probes that send audible warnings like a beep, as well as text and email warnings to a large group of people from receivers 24/7 if something goes wrong.

“Sensors need to be checked,” said Levine. “We do this every day with a number of other controls once a week. Alarms have battery backups and all are on the landline, not on cell phones. We have had enough liquid nitrogen for the past few weeks. It’s expensive, but it’s worth making sure we’re prepared. “

However, the most worrying thing about the fertility industry is that it is “largely unregulated,” said Peiffer.

“In many states, an average nail salon is more regulated than a fertility clinic,” said the lawyer. “There is no need to report when a clinic loses a person’s embryo. That is not correct and it has to change.”