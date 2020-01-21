A buyback of church guns in honor of MLK runs out of money within the first hour - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – A church in Pittsburgh is overwhelmed after running an arms buyback program that ran out of money within an hour.

The Church of the Holy Cross carried out the program in honor of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of nonviolence. Church members, other churches in the episcopal diocese, and civic organizations raised $ 5,100 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day buyback program, the church said.

The church gave people $ 50 or $ 100 depending on the type of weapon.

“We actually ran out of money for the first 45 minutes,” Holy Cross Church senior director Sylvia Wilson told CNN. “Some people just brought in the guns and didn’t want the money. They just wanted to get the guns out of their homes.”

According to CNN subsidiary WTAE, the church put a sign on the door when money ran out.

“The response to the arms buyback was overwhelming. Thanks, ”read the sign. “We have no more money for this buyback. I’m sorry I turned away so many. You can still hand in weapons. “

Even after the money was gone, people were still pouring into the doors to drop their guns, Wilson said. Others came to church with money to finance the arms buyback.

The church expected around 100 cannons, but the number they received exceeded it, she added.

Rich Creehan, director of foreign affairs for the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh, said at least 146 firearms were handed over on Monday afternoon. The weapon breakdown included 104 handguns and 42 rifles. Two of them were AR-15.

Parishioners and parishioners also donated an additional $ 1,000 to buy back the weapons, Creehan said.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and his belief in nonviolence, the church decided to host the arms buyback on MLK Day.

“It is very overwhelming, but it is actually pretty convincing for us because we did this to honor Dr. King, whom we consider to be an apostle of nonviolence,” said Wilson.

“We didn’t know they were going to march in Virginia today,” she said, referring to a rally for arms rights in Richmond on Monday. “We see this as dishonoring his legacy because they march and represent him on this holiday. It’s the opposite of what we’re trying to do today.”

The church has been the scene of a double murder recently, and community security is another reason to take arms off the streets, she said.

“We had a double murder outside our church about two months ago,” said Wilson. “It is time for this violence to stop. It is time for people to stop disregarding human life. We want people to live their lives fully without fear of unexpected gun violence, which is common in many Communities occurs too often. “

The Church hopes that it can make more arms buybacks in the future.

“We got more assault weapons off the street in less than 40 minutes than we would have imagined,” Reverend Torrey Johnson told WTAE. “And we want to continue our efforts if we can, but we can’t now because we don’t have the money.”

