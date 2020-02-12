A brain implant system can become a visual path for blind people

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

A woman who was blind for 16 years could see with a brain implant instead of an artificial eye. This has sparked a number of new reports on the latest advances in exploring the potential to restore vision in brain implants.

Prior research on vision restoration has focused on creating an artificial eye or retina. Not this one.

The much-quoted story that appeared in MIT Technology Review was entitled “A new implant for the blind is directly in the brain.”

The system has become a topic of conversation because it bypasses the eyes and nevertheless enables this woman to see “rudimentary”. The system was developed by Eduardo Fernandez, Director of Neuroengineering at the University of Miguel Hernandez de Elche in Spain.

futurism explained the procedure in simple terms:

Glasses equipped with a camera are connected to a computer. The computer converts the camera’s live video feed into electronic signals. These signals are then sent over a cable to a connector surgically embedded in the back of the woman’s head. This port is connected to an implant in the visual cortex of the woman’s brain.

Interesting technology described the results: During her six-month trial with Fernandez, Gómez was able to see – that is, “an extremely low resolution version of what the world looks like. It looked like bright white dots and shapes, but it was something other than pure darkness. ” MIT Technology Review Similarly, the results described as “a very low-resolution appearance of the world, represented by bright white-yellow dots and shapes”.

So does it really look like this?

Bhaswati Guha Majumder, International business hours-: “Although she only had glowing points in her head with the glasses, it was enough for her to identify letters, lights and people.”

The reports provided background on the woman and her condition, which led to blindness. “When Bernardeta Gómez was 42, toxic optic neuropathy destroyed the bundles of nerves that bind her eyes to her brain, causing blindness and unable to see light,” he wrote.

It was remarkable to add that she was completely blind. She couldn’t see light or structures.

Why not just give an artificial eye? Russ Juskalian in MIT Technology Review “The vast majority of blind people like Gómez have damage to the nervous system that connects the retina to the back of the brain. An artificial eye doesn’t solve their blindness.”

In the meantime, Majumder covered the system components: (1) glasses with a camera that are connected to a computer and convert the live video transmission from the camera into electronic signals. (2) Signals that were sent to a connector with a cable that Fernandez surgically embedded in the back of Gómez’s skull and wired to a 100-electrode implant in the visual cortex in the back of her brain.

Jason Dorrier in Singularity hub enlarged the implant used in Fernandez’s research. Dorrier described it as a fairly common device, an Utah array. “The square arrangement is a few millimeters wide and contains 100 electrode tips that are inserted into the brain. Each tip stimulates some neurons.”

More information about the Utah array appeared in MIT Technology Review: The array “is only smaller than the raised tip at the positive end of an AAA battery. 100 tiny electrode tips, each about one millimeter high, protrude from the implant – together they look like a miniature nail bed. Each electrode can supply a current between one and four neurons. When the implant is inserted, the electrodes stick into the surface of the brain, when it is removed, 100 tiny blood droplets form in the holes. “

The arrays are not perfect. The reports said that she was given a “six month” window. What does that mean?

Russ Juskalian: “The big disadvantage of the prosthesis – and the main reason why Gómez couldn’t hold it for more than six months – is that no one knows how long the electrodes can last without affecting the implant or the user’s brain.” The body’s immune system begins to break open the electrodes and surround them with scar tissue, which ultimately weakens the signal, “says Fernandez.”

Dorrier wrote: “The electrodes damage the surrounding brain tissue, scars make them unusable too quickly and only interact with a handful of neurons. The ideal device would be wireless and would limit the number of operations required in the brain in recent decades.” offer higher precision and resolution. “

Fernandez sees important preliminary work ahead, the changes could mean an implant for decades.

Juskalian: “Fernandez hopes that a few small changes will extend this to a few decades – an important requirement for a medical device that requires invasive brain surgery.”

What’s next?

Dorrier in Singularity hub: “Fernandez ‘process is based on more than just hardware. For example, the team used machine learning to write the software that translates visual information into neural code. This can be refined over the next few years for the entire system the components will no doubt improve in parallel. ”

