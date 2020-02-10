A beveled, electrostatically injected titanium oxide film leads to efficient perovskite solar cells

Schematic representation of (a) the OEI structure for structuring the TiO2-CL on FTO glass substrates and (b) the device structure of OEI-TiO2-CL-based PSCs. Photo credit: Kanazawa University

The need to use solar energy efficiently for a more sustainable future is increasingly accepted worldwide. A new family of perovskite-based solar cells – materials with a specific crystal structure – is now competing with traditional silicon materials to meet demand in this area. Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) are continuously being optimized in order to exploit their commercial potential. A team of researchers from Kanazawa University has now presented a new and simple approach for the deposition of a titanium oxide compact layer (TiO2) with oblique electrostatic ink jet (OEI) FTO pattern substrates without a vacuum environment as an electron transport layer (ETL) to increase the efficiency of PSCs. The results are published in Scientific reports,

The PSCs consist of a stack of different component layers, all of which play a specific role. The ETL, often made of TiO2, allows the transport of charged electrons to the electrodes and blocks the transport of holes that can recombine with electrons to prevent their flow. The production of a complete TiO2 layer with the correct thickness, which is uniform and error-free, is therefore of crucial importance for the production of efficient solar cells.

Many of the numerous TiO2 deposition techniques reported so far have limitations, such as poor coverage or reproducibility, or are unsuitable for enlargement. They can also require challenging preparation conditions like vacuum. The researchers report a simple, inexpensive OEI method that can be used to achieve a compact layer without a vacuum.

“Our technology can produce uniform electron transport layers, the thickness of which can be varied by controlling the deposition time.” Assistant Professor Dr. Md. Shahiduzzaman explains. “Solar cells made using our approach had efficiencies of up to 13.19%, which is very promising given the other advantages of our technology for scaling and commercialization.”

(a) RS J-V properties of PSCs made with SC-TiO 2 CL, SP-TiO 2 CL, OEI-TiO 2 CL-60 s and OEI-TiO 2 CL-30 + 30 s. (b) IPCE spectra of PSCs made with SC-TiO 2 CL, SP-TiO 2 CL and OEI-TiO 2 CL-30 + 30 s. Photo credit: Kanazawa University

The technique is based on the separation of positively charged droplets that are attracted to a negatively charged surface. Previous reports using the same electrostatic approach achieved lower efficiency in power conversion because the droplets formed a stack on the surface due to gravity. By introducing an oblique angle into the process – spraying the TiO2 precursor at 45 ° on the surface – the influence of gravity was eliminated, which led to the deposition of a more uniform layer.

“An optimal ETL deposition method must have a number of properties in order to obtain a highly efficient solar cell,” explains Dr. Shahiduzzaman. “The ability to control layer thickness and achieve a consistent, reproducible layer at a low cost without the need for a vacuum offers a unique set of benefits that have not been reported before. We hope that these properties become one effective and effective improvement. ” commercially relevant scale-up that will help make energy cleaner worldwide. ”

