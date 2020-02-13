A 2-year-old boy’s reaction to a Target ad is a strong reminder of why representation is important

For the young Oliver Garza-Pena, the trip to the shop was like any other. But then he looked up and stared back at someone who looked exactly like him.

Oliver, who will be 2 years old next month, has caudal regression syndrome. It affects the development of the lower half of the body and he uses a wheelchair to move around.

During a trip to a Target store in Arizona last week, the boy came across an ad with a boy who uses a wheelchair like him.

He stared at it in awe.

“I could see the look on his face – he knew that boy was like him,” his mother, Demi Garza Pena, told Good Morning America. She said she couldn’t break his eyes.

A photo of the moment was shared on a Facebook page dedicated to Oliver – it’s called Ollie’s World and run by Garza Pena – and has inspired thousands.

“He just stared at it in awe! He recognized another boy like him who smiled and laughed on a Target display, ”the post said. “Oliver sees children every day, but he never sees children like him. That was incredible! “

The post generated thousands of reactions, and Garza Pena said he even made it back to the boy in the Target ad.

In the meantime, it has become clear how important representation is in advertising – the article is labeled #RepresentationMatters – which many praised in the comments.

“Yes! It makes a person using a wheelchair normal and part of our community,” wrote user Chris Hoppe.

“The look on your little man’s face is priceless. Absolutely beautiful,” wrote Michelle Miller.

According to the US National Library of Medicine, caudal regression syndrome affects 1 to 2.5 out of 100,000 newborns. Many, like Garza-Pena, use a wheelchair or other aids to move.

In recent years, more and more institutions have made efforts to become more inclusive with people with disabilities – which can be seen in campaign platforms, new technologies and even Halloween costumes.