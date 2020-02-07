A 16-year-old boy resolved a bullying incident. Days later, the police said he was shot by one of the boys involved

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead after stopping a fight with the alleged shooter.

The teenager was shot dead in Arlington on Thursday, the Arlington police said in a statement. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the department said.

Arlington High School identified the victim as one of their students, Samuel Reynolds.

Reynolds was shot in the apartment complex he lived in, CNN subsidiary KTVT reported.

Officials arrested a “male juvenile suspect” on the same day and said in a statement that they would not publish his name because of his age.

“This senseless act of gun violence has no place in society and in our home community,” Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said in a statement. “This was an emotionally difficult case for the responding officials, investigators and doctors. We will focus our attention on how a young teen suspect accessed a firearm used for the crime. “

He saw a child picked up and entered

The police said that Reynolds, a tenth grader, saw another student selected and decided to intervene, KTVT reported.

“Our victim broke off a fight with a smaller boy, whom he referred to as a smaller boy, a few days ago, and after he stopped the fight, he had some problems with the suspect,” said Arlington officer Christopher Sagte Cook

One of the youths involved was the shooting suspect, who was captured with a .40 caliber gun on Reynolds surveillance cameras, KTVT said, citing the police.

“How did he get the gun? We want answers for that, ”Cook said. “We are fed up with children in our community coming into contact with and owning and using firearms in this way,” said Cook.

On Friday, students and teachers from Arlington High School gathered for a vigil on campus.

“We are broken from this tragic loss of a young life,” director Shahveer Dhalla said in a statement. “It has touched the lives of many of our students and teachers in Arlington and we will miss it. We keep our thoughts and prayers with Sam’s family and friends. “

The arrested student was not a student at Arlington High School, the headmaster said. The district continues to work with the authorities on the investigation.