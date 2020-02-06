92 year old Bowling Champ bowls with Vandy Women Champs

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Vanderbilt Women’s bowling team is one of the best in the country. Two national championships and a runner-up last year prove this point.

However, they are not the only champions in the city.

The other is 92 years old.

Rosemary Strawn had a desire to interact with teenagers who share a common interest. So she spent the day with the bowling team of Vanderbilt Women, a team full of tough, intense competitors.

Strawn admires the beautiful shape of the bowler. She is actually a former dancer and knows a thing or two about beautiful ones. 25 years ago, at the age of 67, Strawn’s 90-year-old mother gave her advice.

“My mother said you need exercise because you can’t dance anymore,” said Strawn. “So she said try to do something so I said, okay, I’ll try bowling.”

It took a while to master the shape, but practice makes perfect. Strawn is a humble world champion, winner of the International Senior Olympics and defeated 14 other countries.

“I like to win, everyone does,” she said.

After all, the competition has no expiry date.

