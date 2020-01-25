911 Calls Released After Tourists Hit Jetty While Boating Near Fort Lauderdale - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Recently released emergency calls capture the frenzied moments when a boat with Indiana tourists collided with a jetty near Fort Lauderdale on New Years Eve.

The Indianapolis tourists were in South Florida for the New Year and celebrated a birthday when the crash happened.

“Oh no, she’s on the rocks,” said a boater when a woman screamed in the background.

When the 911 driver asked where the emergency address was, one of the boaters said, “Yeah, hello ma’am. I ran to the bank. I need 911 emergency help. It’s just outside of Port Everglades.”

The dispatcher asked: “Okay, where? At the port? “

“Right at the entrance to Port Everglades,” said a boater. “We hit the rocks right in Port Everglades.”

After a few moments of confusion, the dispatcher noticed that she was talking to someone on a boat.

“How many people are on the boat?” Asked the dispatcher.

“Four people,” answered the caller.

“Is someone hurt?” Said the dispatcher.

“Yes, someone needs emergency help immediately,” answered the caller. “I don’t know what to do. I’m trying to be (inaudible).”

“911 now!” Shouted another boater. “I have to help my friend!”

“What happened?” Asked the dispatcher.

“I don’t know,” said the second boater. “We went into the rocks. It was dark. I didn’t go. I dont know. Your head is bleeding. Her whole head is bleeding and we need and we need an ambulance for her now. Lauren is bleeding. She moves, but she bleeds and the water hits her again and again. “

Fortunately, all four people survived the crash on this boat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has not released the results of its investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.