91 'liner idols will be discontinued this year: News: KpopStarz

South Korean male citizens are required to do military service between the ages of 18 and 28. In the past, Korean male citizens have been able to postpone military service until the age of 30 (Korean age).

In August 2018, however, it was decided that the maximum age from which support can be postponed will be reduced to 28. This means that male idols born in 1992 will turn 28 this year and will soon have to meet their nationals.

Due to the numerous speculations that had to be made in 2020 both in 1991 and 1992, this list was taken from last year’s records with idols that could not join last year.

Based on these entries, only celebrities who were born in 1991 are required and have to register for their birthdays in 2020. Many idols born in 1991, such as Infinite Woohyun, U-KISS Hoon and Kiseop, have already opted for 2019. So here are some of the remaining idols to come in 2020:

EXO Suho, Chen, Chanyeol and Baekhyun

While Xiumin and D.O have announced that they will join the military last year, four more members have a chance to get recruited next year. Suho, born on May 22, 1991, is 29 years old this year and has to register for recruitment as well as Chen, Chanyeol and Baekhyun, who will be 28 years old, although they may delay their service until 2021 if they prefer ,

The Maknae line, Kai together with Seh, is expected to join by 2023, since Lay doesn’t have to, since he’s Chinese.

F.T. Island is Jaejin

This group has often spoken about getting involved together. With Lee Hong Ki and Lee Jaejin going to the military this year, the services of Seunghyun and Minhwan may overlap their older members, depending on when they are hired.

Winners Jinwoo and Lee Seunghoon

Lee Seunghoon turns 28 this year in January, and he can enroll to comply with the rule. And on January 11th, Lee Seunghoon is one of the oldest of the 92 liners who celebrate that day, even though he’s the second oldest member of WINNER.

Since the older member Kim Jinwoo, the oldest member who was due to join the military this year, was late, he will likely have to join the military again this year. WINNER recently made a comeback with the song “Ah Yeah”.

B1A4’s Sandeul and Baro

Sandeul and Baro will be the next B1A4 members to join the military after CNU, which announced last year, and Jinyoung, who recently announced its entry date. The latest news is that Sandeul made a solo comeback with the song “One Fine Day”.

MONSTA X’s Shownu

Although the members of this Starship Entertainment group are all relatively old and Shownu is the oldest member of MONSTA X, the group is likely to begin recruiting.

