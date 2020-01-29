90 Day Fiance's Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith announce Split

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith I stopped it.

When they went to Instagram on Tuesday, January 28, the 90-day fiancee star announced that she and Smith were separating. “I wanted to be the first to let you know instead of hiding it and setting up a facade for social media,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

She added: “Thanks guys for following our story, we really love each other, but some things are just irreparable. We both earn much better than we can offer at the moment.”

Before she posted a hot message on her Instagram stories, Franco signed off the first message by writing: “Lots of love from us.”

Smith, currently living in South Africa, also went to social media to share his side of the story, and accused Franco of being essentially unfaithful. “Thank you for following our story, but unfortunately it just didn’t work for me. I have since filed for divorce in [South Africa] because she’s not even registered in the US as married. Speaking of adultery.”

Franco then went on Instagram stories to close the allegations.

“When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you, they will try to manipulate the way others see you. Truer words have never been spoken. I wish nothing but good things for Ronald, but I don’t waste a second being taken for granted and unhappy, “she wrote in a long post. “I never cheated, that’s what I take as an attempt to make me look like the cause of the divorce, but I want you all to know that I don’t like to put this on social media, but of course I know our relationship is very public and I owe you all that. “

Last summer in July, the two welcomed a baby girl named Carley.

As fans recall, the two met on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way during a trip to South Africa. Franco and Smith met, fell in love, and Smith quickly introduced.

Franco concluded: “But that is all I will share now. He can keep playing and saying all the negative things he wants about me, all I did was love him too much and try hard to make things work.”

