A 9-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder after allegedly stabbing his 5-year-old sister with a kitchen knife in an apartment, according to the Ocala, Florida police department.

In his initial appearance in Marion County on Tuesday, a judge ordered the boy to undergo a psychiatric assessment, a video from CNN WESH affiliate showed.

He has also been assigned to a public defender and will remain in secure detention, CNN WKMG affiliate reported. CNN contacted the Marion County public defender’s office, but has yet to receive a response. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 5.

CNN does not name the child because of his age.

The children’s mother told police she left the apartment for about 10 minutes on Monday to check the mail and get candy for her children from a neighbor at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments complex, according to the affidavit. arrest. When she returned to check them out, she found her son stabbing her daughter in her room, the affidavit said.

“Die, die!” She remembers, saying, according to the affidavit.

The mother said she grabbed her son’s knife and threw his daughter to the bathroom, and that her son fled the apartment, the affidavit said. The boy was located on the property and detained shortly after law enforcement arrived at the scene.

The police inspector who detailed the incident in the affidavit wrote that he saw a large kitchen knife in the hallway that appeared to have blood on the blade, as well as blood inside the room. and leading down the hall.

The boy told the officer that while his mother was gone, he went to the kitchen, took a knife and hid it behind his back as he approached his sister, said the affidavit. Her sister was bent over trying to show her something on the floor, the boy said, according to the affidavit, and grabbed her by the neck and started stabbing her.

When the officer asked the boy why he had stabbed his sister, the boy told him that he wanted to kill her and that “the thought had entered his mind two days earlier,” according to the affidavit.

He said that he tried to get it out of his head but failed, according to the affidavit.

Police said the girl was repeatedly stabbed and airlifted to a hospital for treatment, according to a statement from the Ocala police department. Authorities had no update on his condition.