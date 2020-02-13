9 ways to make airlines and airports better

It’s a miracle of science that we can fly from city to city to do our business and have fun, but today’s flight experience can leave something to be desired.

We are trapped in seats that are too small. often nickel-and-dimed about fees; anxious after the crash of the two Boeing 737 MAX; and was often annoyed that some airlines don’t even have sales outlets to charge our many devices.

That’s why CNN Travel spoke to some of our favorite aviation professionals – the avgeeks who really love to fly – about their semi-realistic aviation desires.

They hope that some of their problems and subsequent desires will be addressed by local airports and airlines, others in the air.

Allow sick people to stay at home

At a time when viruses travel faster than humans, airlines should allow “legally ill” travelers to change their flights “so that other passengers are not infected and the (sick) passengers do not get sick,” travel blogger Johnny suggests. ” Jet “DiScala, who has canceled his trip around the world due to the spread of the corona virus.

The airlines have changed their flight schedules and provided exceptions to the recent outbreak of the novel corona virus. However, an illness on a more individual level means that they charge or fly fees when they feel uncomfortable and possibly contagious.

Sick people would be more likely to stay at home if airlines “drastically cut ridiculously expensive ticket exchange fees (over $ 200) and even abolished the difference in tariffs,” DiScala added. (Unlike most U.S. airlines, he notes that Southwest does not charge a change fee, but passengers do have to pay price differences.)

Add more flights to smaller cities

While air service cannot guarantee economic development in smaller cities, “lack of service can certainly affect a city’s ability to attract new businesses,” said aviation historian Janet Bednarek, a professor at the University of Dayton, Ohio.

She welcomed the goal of JetBlue founder David Neeleman to serve smaller cities with his new airline Breeze Airways.

“As a resident of a difficult metropolitan area, I think this would help many regions of the country, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, because improved flight service could support efforts by older cities like Dayton to attract new businesses and residents. “

Improve the security check at the airport

Most respondents wanted a better TSA security experience regardless of whether we have to take our shoes off or not (if we have TSA Pre-Check or Clear).

“I would like to see more technology like the automated containers to keep the lines moving and reduce the annoyance,” said aviation expert Benét Wilson, credit card editor at The Points Guy.

And because not everyone can or won’t take the TSA pre-check, aviation historian Bednarek hopes that we can design the security areas with the expectation that people will take off their shoes, laptops, and other items before checking and repacking them ,

Security checks can feel like you’re attending a reception, “with a drink in one hand and an appetizer in the other, and now someone wants to shake your hand,” says Bednarek.

Make airports more comfortable (and quieter)

United Airlines’ longtime customer, Peter Sasaki, who has flown more than a million United miles and has only been invited by the airline to “Global Services” status, wishes for quieter rooms at airports.

“Large airports are worse than a 1980s mall in terms of crowds, noise, retail space management, and aggressive sensory overload,” he says. “Airline lounges are usually no better. I enjoy the meditation / yoga rooms in the SFO and the outdoor terrace in Terminal 7 LAX and would like to see more rooms to relax at the large airports. “

Wilson also wishes independent, paid airport lounges for those without status.

“I don’t have enough elite status with any airline, and the big three made it almost impossible to shop in their lounges,” she says. “Well, I’d like to see more of The Clubs or Escape Lounges at major US airports.”

Make the gates more beautiful

Bednarek wants “more comfortable seating in the gate areas, more agile sidewalks, and passengers with long stops or unexpected flight delays in a place where they can store their luggage so they don’t have to travel across the airport.”

Airport lockers disappeared after airport bombings in the 1970s and were completely removed after September 11, she says. “Returning to lockers may not be the answer, but we could certainly come up with something.”

Give us room for our legs

While the bus is a tight fit for anyone who isn’t tiny, really big people have to sit in the bus with their legs literally clamped against the seats in front of them.

We are so caught up in commercial aircraft that flight security advisor Jeff Price says we may not have enough space to evacuate some of the aircraft in the 90 seconds the US Aviation Authority has requested.

“I wish the airlines gave the bus class enough leg room so that regular passengers could really evacuate in the 90 seconds that the FAA needed,” said Price, 6 feet tall.

“I’m not talking about who they are doing the certification tests with,” Price says. “My legs are so caught between the seats that it takes me 90 seconds to get out of my row, let alone off the plane.”

Update these aircraft charging stations

Many Southwest Airlines passengers are super fans who explain the numbered boarding process and friendly flight attendants to everyone who listens. And yet there is still room for improvement, says Wilson.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I love this airline,” she says. “It offers better WiFi, free films, TV, SMS (and WhatsApp). But on these longer flights I can’t connect my electronics anywhere. “

Airplane charging stations are not only welcomed, but also needed.

Make security improvements

Boeing and the FAA have to solve the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX and get them flying again, Bednarek says.

“But more importantly, they solve it in a way that leads to a stronger security and regulatory culture,” she says.

“In a way, the aviation industry is as big and strong as it is because flight safety regulations have helped to eliminate one of the biggest factors that prevent people from becoming passengers – fear.”

Create a more sustainable future for flying

Last year, United loyalist Sasaki saw runways that were too hot to use. Air temperature and density problems on certain aircraft; Flooding of runways; and storm systems that were too difficult to navigate.

“Man-made or not, climate change is real and I expect more weather-related delays,” says Sasaki. “I hope for a task force led by the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and the FAA, but I don’t expect any.”