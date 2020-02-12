9 key numbers from elementary school in New Hampshire

While the political world is already moving away from New Hampshire – here we come, Nevada! – There is a lot of data from first-in-the-nation elementary school that can give us an insight into what democratic voters want and who they think best represents their interests.

I went through the New Hampshire exit selection (you can check it out here yourself) and got out some of the key numbers that tell us something about where the 2020 race is and where it is going.

1) Sanders continues to dominate young voters: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won 51% (!) Of the votes among voters 18-29. That’s an absolutely impressive number, considering that 10 more serious and credible candidates were on the ballot in New Hampshire on Tuesday. Sanders also won the next youngest age cohort (30-44), but with less overwhelming 36%. Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg was the 45- to 64-year-old choice, while Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was the favorite among the over-65s. The largest voting block by age? Those between 45 and 64 who included almost 4 out of 10 New Hampshire primary voters.

2) A less liberal electorate: About 6 in 10 voters said on Tuesday that they were either “very” (21%) or “somewhat” (40%) liberal. This is a decrease from New Hampshire Democratic Elementary School in 2016, when nearly 7 in 10 described themselves as “very” (26%) or “somewhat” (42%) liberal. Those who identified themselves as “moderate” also rose from 27% in 2016 to 36% on Tuesday. This more moderate constituency probably explains why we had two centrists in second and third place in Buttigieg and Klobuchar, with a total of more than 44% of the total vote.

3) Health care remains a dominant issue: When asked whether to choose between four topics, almost 4 out of 10 voters said on Tuesday that health care was the most important for the country. This echoes the Iowa Caucus electorate and speaks for the central role of the health care struggle in both the Democratic primary and the general election against Trump. Health policy is a fundamental difference between the two democratic leaders – Sanders is pushing for a “Medicare for All” plan that would completely eliminate the private health insurance industry, and Buttigieg supports a less ambitious plan to help improve affordable health care action.

4) Choice, Choice, Choice: More than 6 in 10 New Hampshire primary voters say they prioritize a candidate who can beat Trump, while only 1 in 3 would prefer someone who agrees with them on most questions. Not surprisingly, Sanders was the clear favorite of those who were more interested in agreeing on topics, while Buttigieg was a slightly closer favorite among voters. In the first two states, it became clear that it is more important for democratic voters to beat Trump than a certain political position. What is far less clear is which candidate do you think is best elected against the incumbent.

5) Sander’s ideas are now democratic mainstream ideas: While the electorate was rated less liberal on Tuesday than four years ago, the data also showed that some of the measures advertised by Sanders, which were once dismissed as radical, are now endorsed by the majority of the party. 60% said they support a public health system rather than a private market (essentially Medicare for All), while almost 7 out of 10 (68%) expressed support for free education at public colleges and universities. It is a measure of how far Sanders has moved the party to the left in the past four years that the politics that gave many Establishment Democrats a giggle in 2016 are now commonplace views of ordinary people.

6) Democrats are crazy as hell: When asked what their prevailing emotion towards the Trump administration is, almost 8 out of 10 voters said “angry”. Second place? With only 15% “dissatisfied”. Sanders won “disgruntled” voters with 29%, followed by Buttigieg and Klobuchar with 23% and 22% respectively. In 2016, only 12% of New Hampshire voters described themselves as “angry” with the federal government. (The 2016 exit poll didn’t ask if people were upset about outgoing President Barack Obama.)

7) Age is just a number: Good news for 78-year-old Sanders and 38-year-old Buttigieg: More than 3 in 4 voters said that the age of a candidate was either a minor factor (30%) or “no factor at all” (48%). when deciding on her vote. If elected, Sanders would be the oldest president ever elected for a first term. If Buttigieg were elected, he would be the youngest president ever.

8) A late crucial amount: Half of the voters said on Tuesday that they had chosen a candidate in the past few days. That’s an amazing number, especially considering that only 25% said they made a last-minute decision four years ago. Among this large group of late decision makers, Buttigieg (29%) was the preferred choice, followed by Klobuchar (24%).

9) Debates are important: Half of the voters said that last Friday’s debate was either an important factor or the most important factor in deciding who to vote for on Tuesday. Klobuchar, who shone in this debate, won among both voters. Mark your calendars for February 19 in Las Vegas and February 25 in Charleston. These two debates could be crucial moments in determining who scores above and below average in the polls that follow them.