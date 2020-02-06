(CNN Español) – The Secret of Mexico’s Outside, Marcelo Ebrard, Serguéi Lavrov and Ciudad de México.

Rusia y México has 130 bilateral relations.

More information about the outdoor areas can be found here.

Entre las economías más grandes

Tanto Rusia como México has 15 economic and worldwide reasons.

Ambos son miembros de mecanismos internacionales de gobernanza económica and comercial como el G20, APEC and la OMC.

Rusia es el 46 inversionista en México a nivel mundial y el primero entre de países de Europa Central y Oriental, según de Embajada de México en la Federación Rusa.

Intercambio comercial

The Mexico Secretariat’s external data was changed in 2018 in the bilateral ascent and descent of 2,214 million.

Las exportaciones mexicanas an Rusia alcanzaron 674 millones de dólares, mientras and las importaciones procedureentes an Rusia for 1,540 millones de dólares.

The super price for the first edition of Mexico is $ 868 million (USD) and the first edition of Mexico is $ 868 million (USD) and the first edition of Mexico is $ 868 million (USD).

MIRA: Presentador from Fox Tucker Carlson rolls the interference between Russia and the EE.UU.

“Para fomentar la profundización de la relación económica bilateral, en 2018”.

Y añade que “también apoyó la organizationación de la misión empresarial u.

The changeover to the management of Russia and Mexico in 1999 and June 2018 is based on the principle of mine clearance (55.9%). transportes, correos y almacenamiento (25.6%), y a los servicios de alojamiento temporal (14.9%).