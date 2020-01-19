9 controversial clips - Popdust

Music videos are a perfect opportunity to broaden the story of a song.

The best music videos can feature killer choreography, Halloween-ready outfits, or cinematic gold levels; others can spark controversy, whatever their intention. Whether focused on copious bloodshed or almost pornographic nudity (sorry mom and dad), all controversial clips have one thing in common: they make people talk.

Here are nine music videos released in the past 30 years and more that have sparked disputes. Look at your own risk.

Sia, “Elastic Heart”

It is not uncommon for dancer Maddie Ziegler to appear in a music video for Sia, but “Elastic Heart” has received a backlash. It featured a 12-year-old Ziegler dancing in a cage with Shia LaBeouf, both of them wearing tight, flesh-colored outfits. Critics have accused the video of having pedophile undertones, but Ziegler said in interviews that she was comfortable enough with her co-star.