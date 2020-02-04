9 coaches candidates to replace Mark Dantonio

Michigan state coach Mark Dantonio has decided to retire, ending a 13-year term in East Lansing. The Spartans went 115-57 under Dantonio, played in the BFC playoffs in the 2015 season and finished No. 3 after 13-1 in ’13. The state of Michigan won 10 games in 2017, but has dropped to 7 to 6 in a row in the past two years. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will work as the program’s interim coach until a full-time replacement is appointed.

Who could replace Dantonio in the state of Michigan? Here are nine names to watch for in coaching research:

9 coach candidates to replace Mark Dantonio at Michigan State

Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator, Texas A&M

Elko is one of the best defensive coordinators in college football, spending time as a flagman at several stops since 2001, including Bowling Green, Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. Elko took over at College Station before the 2018 campaign and has guided advocacy for improvement in the past two years. He has no FBS head coaching experience.

Craig Bohl, Head Coach, Wyoming

Bohl has been a successful coach at two different stops and knows how to maximize talent on a list. He went 104-32 to the State of North Dakota with three FCS National Championships from 2003-13. Bohl took over in Wyoming – one of Mountain West’s toughest jobs – in 2014 and went 6-18 in his first two seasons. However, Wyoming has won at least six games in each of the past four years and has played three bowl games in that period. The Cowboys have won at least eight victories three times since 2017. His overall coaching record is 140-72 in 2020.

Tony Elliott, Co-Offensive Coordinator, Clemson

Elliott is a rising star in the assistant ranks and is poised to land a head coaching position in the coming seasons. Elliott has worked as an assistant to Clemson since 2011 and is renowned for his work in attack and on the recruiting trail. After coaching the 2011-14 half-runners, Elliott returned to call play when Chad Morris left for SMU before the 2015 campaign. Under Elliott’s leadership, Clemson did not rank below the ACC’s third in scoring and chaired the conference twice (2018-19). Elliott has no experience as a head coach.

Luke Fickell, Head Coach, Cincinnati

Fickell is no stranger to Big Ten life. After playing at Ohio State, Fickell landed on the Columbus staff as an assistant and remained in this role until 2016. He was the program’s interim coach in 2011, guiding the Buckeyes to a mark of 6-7 and a trip to a bowl. Cincinnati is 26-13 since Fickell’s arrival in 2017. The Bearcats have been 22-5 since 2018 and have finished in the top 25 in consecutive seasons.

Bryan Harsin, Head Coach, Boise State

Harsin is far from leaving his alma mater, but it is a name to watch in this research or for any opening of Power 5. Since he replaced Chris Petersen at Boise State in 2014, Harsin has 64-17 in total and 40-8 at Mountain West. The Broncos have won at least 10 games in five of Harsin’s six years. He also spent a year at Arkansas State in 2013 (7-5). Boise State should once again be among the best Group of 5 programs for 2020.

Clark Lea, Defensive Coordinator, Notre Dame

Lea’s name appeared during research at Boston College, and it was only a matter of time before he had the chance to be a head coach. The Tennessee native worked as an assistant at UCLA, South Dakota, Bowling Green, Syracuse and Wake Forest before landing on Notre Dame staff in 2017. He worked as a coordinator defensive to South Bend in the past two years and has played a big part in the team going 23-3 in that period.

Lance Leipold, Head Coach, Buffalo

Leipold is a coach familiar with Big Ten territory, having spent 2007-14 in Division III as a head coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater. The Warhawks were 109-6 with six national championships under his supervision. Leipold left to be the head coach at Buffalo in 2015 and went 7-17 in his first two years. However, the Bulls are 24-15 in the past three seasons and have won the 2018 MAC East title.

Pat Narduzzi, Head Coach, Pitt

Narduzzi worked at Michigan State as a defensive program coordinator from 2007 to 2014, so there is a natural connection to Dantonio and East Lansing. Narduzzi left Michigan State to be Pitt’s head coach and has a 36-29 record since 2015. The Panthers have won at least seven games in four over Narduzzi’s five years at the helm. In addition, Pitt won the coastal division title in 2018.

Mike Tressel, Defensive Coordinator, Michigan State

Could Dantonio’s replacement come from inside? Tressel works as an interim coach but should be considered for the full time position. He joined the team in 2007 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2014. Tressel took over the full-time position in 2018 and helped the State of Michigan finish first in the Big Ten by scoring defense (17 , 2) this season. Tressel has no experience as an FBS head coach.

.