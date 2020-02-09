9 bus passengers in Odisha electrocuted

Nine people were electrocuted, burned and 22 others injured after part of a bus came into contact with a power line in the Golanthara area of ​​Ganjam District, Odisha on Sunday.

Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and Berhampur Police Superintendent Pinak Mishra confirmed that nine people were killed in the incident.

Five bodies were recovered on site, the rest later succumbed to injuries, the police said.

Part of the bus caught fire after contacting an 11 kV power line leading to the victims. This was announced by Berhampur Sadar, Jayant Kumar Mohapatra.

Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.

The prime minister also announced that the injured would be offered free medical treatment, an official said.

The injured were brought here to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Five of them were later transferred to the SCB Medical College and Cuttack Hospital, he said.

The accident occurred near Mandarajpur when the vehicle drove from Jangalpadu to Chikarada with around 40 passengers.

People are on their way to a wedding ceremony, Mohapatra said.

State transport minister Padmanabha Behera said that a thorough investigation into the incident and strict measures against the culprits are being taken.

Union Oil and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his shock at the accident and prayed for a speedy recovery from the injured.

Pradhan sought a thorough investigation into the tragedy and said concrete steps need to be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring.