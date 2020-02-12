87% of the poor in Nigeria come from the north

In the recent World Bank report, most of the poor people in Nigeria come from the north, and the report reports a proud percentage of poor people from the north of 87%.

According to the report “Promoting Social Protection in a Dynamic Nigeria”, Northern Nigeria is part of the poorest people in Nigeria.

Read some parts of the report;

“Nigeria has a high geographic inequality, with poverty mainly concentrated in the north and in rural areas.

Poverty has increased in the northern regions of the country, particularly in the northwest zone.

Almost half of all the poor lived in the northwest and the north accounted for 87 percent of the poor in the country in 2016. “

