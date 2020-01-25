85,000 Museum Artifacts Fear of Lost in Chinatown Fire in New York - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

NEW YORK (AP) – About 85,000 artifacts that tell the story of Chinese emigration to the United States may have been lost in a fire in a building in the heart of Manhattan’s Chinatown, a museum official said on Friday.

The President of the Museum of Chinese in America informed the New York Times that most of the thousands of historical and artistic items in the collection were probably lost due to the fire that started on Thursday evening and ripped through a building in which the achievements had been made of the museum.

“One hundred percent of the museum’s collection, except what can be seen,” said Nancy Yao Maasbach, president of the museum. She said the collection was unique and that it was “only disturbed” after receiving the news.

The fire started in a former school that has recently housed a senior center, the Chen Dance Center, and a number of community groups. The museum is nearby and stores its collection in the structure hit by the fire.

A fire department spokesman said the fire was still not under control 24 hours after the first report Friday night.

Videos and photos posted on social media Thursday night showed that flames were blowing from the windows and pouring heavily from the roof of the building, which Mayor Bill de Blasio called on Twitter “a pillar of the Chinatown community”.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the firefighters were forced to fight the fire from outside.

“The interior became unsustainable and the units had to be withdrawn,” he said. “It was too dangerous in the building.”

Maasbach said rescue workers had told her that no one would be able to enter the building to get items for at least three weeks. She said the museum’s artifacts, which include textiles, menus, and passage tickets, were likely to be soaked in water and will be irreparably damaged by then.

About 35,000 objects in the collection have been digitized and these files have been saved, she said.

Nine firefighters and a 59-year-old man were injured in the fire. The man was rescued from the fifth floor of the building and is said to have been in serious but stable condition. The firefighters were slightly injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The fire comes before the new lunar year, which is Saturday.

City Council member Margaret Chin tweeted that the fire was “devastating”. “We will work to ensure that important services are not lost,” Chin told WNBC.

“I know the neighborhood is in shock,” tweeted de Blasio. “We will help the community to do this.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.