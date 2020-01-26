Thursday night’s fire struck a building on 70 Mulberry Street that housed the historical and artistic items that the museum had carefully preserved and protected for 40 years, the museum said.

IANS

Updated:January 26, 2020, 10:39 AM IST

Representative Image (Reuters)



About 85,000 artifacts from the China Museum in America are in danger after a fire hit a Chinatown building in New York City (NYC).

Thursday night’s fire struck a building on 70 Mulberry Street that housed the historical and artistic items that the museum had carefully preserved and protected for 40 years, the museum said.

Museum officials said that one hundred percent of the museum’s collection, in addition to what is in sight, was stored on site and that all could be destroyed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Edward Cheng, director of external relations for the museum, said the situation is fluid minute by minute, but that “the support of the New York administration, museums, conservatives and the community have been very encouraging.”

The museum has established a website to receive donations, with more than $ 33,000 received in less than 24 hours.

