83 families have to move due to the conditions in the apartment complex News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Due to the lamentable living conditions, the Kansas City Housing Authority wants families who use coupons to come from the Nob Hill Apartments on Cleveland Avenue in South Kansas City.

Now more than 80 families are looking for a place to live.

According to the Community Assistance Council, because the Nob Hill apartment complex continues to fail to carry out inspections of the living quality standard, tenants can no longer use residential selection vouchers there or at a property managed by TEH Management.

“I have no heat,” Antweaniá Brown said in a Facebook video. “This is how I have heated my house all winter with my stove and pots of water because of the incorrect use of our maintenance. I am forced to turn my shower on and off with a screwdriver ”

“They just brought me a new oven last Friday,” she said today. “I have had no heat all winter. I had to use my stove and pots of water to heat my entire house.”

Brown said that since she lives on Nob Hill, she has had maintenance orders dating from 2018.

“They failed in an important way,” she said. “We have fallen through the cracks.”

“I lost a TV that was attached to the wall because of leaks,” she said. “There are leaks on the top and bottom. Every time it precipitates outside, it precipitates inside. “

The local housing authority, which offers Housing Choice Vouchers, once known as the Section 8 Housing Program, no longer accepts units managed by TEH Management and Nob Hill Apartments.

That is according to the Community Assistance Council or CAC.

Current residents have 90 days to use a voucher to move to another federally subsidized unit in the Kansas City area.

“It is definitely a crisis,” said Rachel Casey, executive director of the Community Assistance Council. “Thirty-seven of these 83 families have children in the Hickman Mills School District.”

CAC tries to help families move to a home that accepts vouchers within the same school district. They collect money donations, non-perishable food and bedding to help families make the fast move.

“We know that many of these families have a disability,” Casey said. “Many are grandparents with grandchildren.”

“It’s hard because I have to pick it up and move it in the middle of winter,” Brown said. “It costs money to move. My rental agreement is a contract. I did not break the contract, but my apartment complex did. “

When we called the Nob Hill office for comment tonight, the phone rang without the option of leaving a message.

Tonight the CAC held a meeting to try and help families find resources to help them get out of their current living situation.

“We would like to be able to offer some support when moving,” Casey said. “We want to put people in contact with trucks or removal companies with residents who need that help.”

If you want to help the Community Assistance Council to help these families, click here.

