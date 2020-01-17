80-year-old woman who was hit by a scattering ball in Fort Lauderdale's house

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An 80-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet on Thursday evening when she was at her Fort Lauderdale home, the police said.

The incident was reported at 9:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of Northwest 26th Street.

There was a bullet hole in a window of the house.

“I was lying there watching TV and all I heard was a bang. The TV went off and there was a burn and all I saw was blood and I started screaming, ”Doshie Dixon told Local 10 News.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the bullet came from outside and hit the woman on the leg.

“I know I was shot. That’s why I started screaming, ”said Dixon.

Dixon was brought to the Broward Health Medical Center and released on Friday.

Anyone with information about the shootout is requested to call Detective Knapp at 954-828-4787 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

