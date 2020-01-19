80 soldiers killed by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen

National-World

At least 80 Yemeni soldiers attending prayers in a mosque were killed and 130 others injured in ballistic missile and drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen.

“I have already said that the hard-won progress that Yemen has made in de-escalation is very fragile. Such actions can derail this progress, “warned Martin Griffiths, urging all parties to” stop the escalation “and focus their energies on politics.

The attack took place on Saturday in the province of Marib in a mosque of a military camp, in what the President of Yemen, Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi, condemned as a “heinous” and “cowardly terrorist operation committed by the Houthis “.

Yemen was involved in a civil war that pitted a coalition supported by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against the Houthi rebels supported by Iran.

Yemen’s defense ministry said the attack was “to avenge the murder of Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani,” who died on January 3 in a US drone strike in Iraq. The ministry has provided no evidence of how he might know the rebels’ motives.

The attack comes, however, as several countries in the Middle East prepare for retaliatory attacks by Iranian-backed militias.

The Yemeni Defense Ministry has said that “the armed forces will remain the solid stone that shatters ambitions” of Iran’s goal of destabilizing security in Yemen and the wider region, according to a statement by the news agency. Yemeni state press Saba.

The Houthis did not claim any immediate responsibility.