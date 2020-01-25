80 reptiles caught in Burmese python hunt in the Miami Super Bowl - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 25, 2020

January 25, 2020

MIAMI (AP) – 80 Burmese pythons were caught during the 10-day Super Bowl hunt in Miami to draw attention to the invasive species that decimate the Everglades.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced on Saturday that 80 pythons were caught during the competition.

The grand prize winner, Mike Kimmel, won an ATV for conquering eight pythons, and the rookie grand prize winner, Kristian Hernandez, removed six pythons and also won an ATV. The grand prize winner, Tom Rahill, won $ 2,000 for bagging a 62-pound python. Several other cash prizes were also awarded.

The game’s organizing committee worked with Florida to promote the Python Bowl. The pythons, which can grow up to 6.10 meters high, come from pets that were released five decades ago.

Wildlife representatives estimate that the population could exceed 100,000 people. The large snakes devoured native mammal and bird populations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.