Scholars. Minister. Activist. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, It included innumerable roles that helped change the American landscape.

Since 1955, King’s solid leadership has made him one of the most visible spokesmen for the civil rights movement and a human pillar of hope as a model for love and grace.

Here are eight facts you may not have known about the Atlanta-born activist.

Martin was not his original birth name

King was born on January 15, 1929 and was initially given the name Michael King Jr., not Martin. King’s father was thrilled after traveling to Germany and learning more about the 16th century theologian Martin Luther, an important leader of the Protestant Reformation, a movement of Western Christianity that confronted the Roman Catholic Church with religious and political challenges presented. When King Jr. was five years old, King Sr. changed his own name and that of his son from Michael to Martin.

He skipped the ninth and twelfth grades

His talent and intelligence surpassed his social justice before starting his work. Thanks to his incredible gift, King skipped his first year in high school and 12th grade. Without graduating from Booker T. Washington High School, King enrolled at Morehouse College in 1944, his father’s and maternal grandfather’s alma mater, who was only 15 years old. According to the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University, King was involved in the student council, the Glee Club, the debate team, and the ministerial union when he was enrolled in Morehouse.

He received the grade “C” in public speech

Although King was one of the most prestigious speakers in history, he received C and C + grades from 1948 to 1951 in two semesters of public lectures at the Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, Pennsylvania. He was also elected student president of a predominantly white senior class.

He has been arrested almost 30 times

Since 1955, King has fought for the rights of the marginalized and discriminated against.

However, he was often faced with opposition from the police and officials who opposed his views.

In an effort to silence and stop the development of civil rights, King has been arrested and detained almost 30 times in the twelve years he has campaigned for civil rights. His prison terms included Chicago and Montgomery, Alabama, where he was arrested for driving 30 miles an hour in a 25 mph zone. The History Channel revealed during his eight-day detention in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963 that King had written “Letter from Birmingham Jail”, a historic open letter defending his non-violent resistance to racial strategies.

He was blackmailed and ordered to commit suicide

He also fought intimidation and threats.

In 1964, King received an anonymous letter threatening to disclose information about his alleged extramarital affairs to the masses. To protect his privacy, the Letter King urged the New York Times to either commit suicide or stop participating in the civil rights movement, according to the New York Times. King ignored the letter and continued his crusade against social injustice.

His unlikely friendship with a famous boxer

During his reign, King had made an unlikely friendship with the famous boxer Muhammad Ali, Before Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, fought Duke Sabedong in his 10-round fight in 1961, King Ali sent a telegram in which he expressed his love and support.

“Your youthful good mood, your physical ability and your funky charm have made you an idol for many American teenagers. May God protect you and your opponent in the upcoming competition. “- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In return, Ali sent a telegram to a detained king in 1967 after being jailed for disregarding the court for organizing his notorious 1963 protest without a necessary parade permit.

“I hope you are comfortable without suffering,” Ali wrote in the telegram that Getty Images has received since then.

FBI surveillance files that have been persecuting the couple for a long time have been exposed to the public, revealing their secret friendship.

King enjoyed “Star Trek”

Aside from fighting social injustice, King rarely had time for entertainment. According to TIME, he made an exception for the science fiction television series “Star Trek”. Nichelle Nichols, the African American actress who played Nyota Uhura in the groundbreaking television series and the following films, announced how much King his family liked the show.

“My family is your biggest fan,” Nichols recalled King’s confession during a Reddit Ask Me Anything interview. “In fact, this is the only television show that my wife Coretta and I will allow our young children to watch, stay up and watch because it’s after bed.”

In his famous speech “I have a dream” this iconic phrase was almost not included

In the footsteps of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963, King made one of the most iconic speeches in history during the March in Washington: “I Have A Dream,” which became a key term that has been used across generations has been. But these four words almost didn’t make it into the script of the speech.

Advice from the advisor Wyatt Walker suggested avoiding any wording about “dreams” and saying “don’t use the lines about” I have a dream “. It’s simple, it’s a cliché. You have used it too many times.”

But King went off the script and improvised on the spot as he strapped on these now infamous words.

“I still have a dream. It is a dream that is deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that this nation will one day rise and live out the true meaning of its creed:” We take these truths for granted: that all people are created equal. “

His legacy

Long after his assassination on April 4, 1968, King’s legacy continued to affect the world.

Former President Barack Obama described the historical icon as “constant inspiration” and encouraged others to “continue to strive for justice”.

Dr. King was 26 when the Montgomery bus boycott began. He started small, gathered others who believed their efforts mattered, and continued through challenges and doubts to change our world for the better. A permanent inspiration for the rest of us to continue working towards justice.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama), January 15, 2018

“He started out small gathering others who believed their efforts mattered, and faced challenges and doubts to change our world for the better,” Obama tweeted in 2018.

Rep. John Lewis, the last living speaker of King’s March 1963 in Washington, spoke highly of his late friend last year when he spoke to students at the Ron Brown College Preparatory High School in Washington.

“When you see something that is not right, not fair, you don’t just have a moral obligation to do something, to say something. Dr. King inspired us to do this. “

Later Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings King quoted as one of his inspirations. Before his death on October 17, 2019, Cummings honored King’s legacy on Martin Luther King Jr.Day in a series of tweets.

Dr. King was committed to the continuous perfection of our democracy and called on our nation to offer far more opportunities and hopes to all Americans who, regardless of race, have been belittled and dismissed by our society.

– Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) January 21, 2019

“DR. King was committed to the tireless perfection of our democracy and called on our nation to offer far more opportunities and hopes to all Americans who, regardless of race, have been belittled and dismissed by our society,” wrote Cummings.

“Today we need to drive Dr. King’s vision and fight for the expansion of voting rights. And on this day of remembrance and celebration, I urge all of my fellow Americans to carry Dr. King’s dream in their hearts and to build a fairer, fairer one and work towards a fairer society. “

To this day, King single-handedly moved the needle in terms of racial relationships and equality and campaigned for freedom, dignity and love.

His high moral compass proved that he was firmly opposed to consistent attacks of violence and unconditionally demonstrated his love and belief.

(Photo: J. Wilds / Keystone / Getty Images)

