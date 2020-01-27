8 lakh using the Gleeden extramarital online dating app

New Delhi: Eight lakhs married Indian men and women, with the largest percentage from the Bengaluru tech center, registered on an extra-marital dating app – Gleeden, a new report said on Monday.

Gleeden has substantial evidence that solving New Years for thousands of Indians is committing or flirting with the prospect of doing so.

It was noted that in the first week of January, when couples returned to work and the children’s winter vacation ended, traffic to the app exploded.

In November 2019, the largest number of men in Gleeden came from the following cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kochi, Noida, Vishakhapatnam , Nagpur, Surat, Indore and Bhubaneswar respectively.

Whereas for the women of Gleeden, it was: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Noida, Lucknow, Indore, Surat, Guwahati, Nagpur , and Bhopal respectively.

A growth rate of over 567% showing the growing popularity of the extramarital dating app among people looking for meaningful dating outside of marriage, said the French online dating platform.

This sudden surge of users on the dating app is the result of the New Year rush seen as a model among users of dating apps.

The evidence comes in the form of a massive increase in their subscriptions just after the New Year.

In the first week of January 2020, Gleeden’s daily subscriptions increased by more than 300% compared to the previous two weeks. In addition, the number of new subscriptions in the first week of January 2020 exceeded 250% of the whole month.

The same trend was followed in January 2019, the first week, Gleeden daily subscriptions increased by 295% compared to the previous two weeks.

In addition, the number of new subscriptions in the first week of January 2019 was 245% of the whole month.