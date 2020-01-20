8 civil rights films to watch on Martin Luther King Jr.'s day

Martin Luther King Jr.’s day goes far beyond the simple end of the work day.

It is about remembering and honoring the struggles of the brave men and women who have fought – and still fight – to dismantle centuries of systemic racism and oppression. The main among these inspiring individuals is Martin Luther King, Jr., a Christian minister who led a nonviolent movement in the 1960s who advocated for the fair and equal treatment of black Americans.

Here are 8 of the best movies to watch today to commemorate this important holiday.

Selma (2014)

Directed by Ava DuVernay, this moving drama tells the story of the struggle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to secure the voting rights of blacks during the three-month period preceding Selma’s historic march to Montgomery. Dr. King is powerfully interpreted by David Oyelowo.

A raisin in the sun (1961)

Adapted from the revolutionary play by Lorraine Hansberry of the same name, Raisin in the Sun was one of the first films to tackle systemic racism.

All the way (2016)

This 2016 TV movie follows the true events of Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidency as the civil rights movement unfolds. LBJ is played by Bryan Cranston, and Anthony Mackie gives a superb performance as an MLK.

King: a filmed disc… from Montgomery to Memphis (1970)

This documentary is one of the purest and unrevised windows on the reality of MLK as an available person. It uses only original news and other footage, has no voiceovers, and covers the period from boycotting Montgomery buses in 1955 and 1956 until the assassination of MLK in 1968.

4 little girls (1997)

This heartbreaking film was directed by Spike Lee and nominated for Best Documentary Film at the Academy Awards in 1997. It tells the story of the September 15, 1963 case of four black girls (Addie May Collins, Carol Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Rosamond Robertson) during the bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Story of Rosa Parks (2002)

The story of Rosa Parks is a touching biopic about the accidental life of the civil rights leader leading to the moment when she refused to give up her seat on the bus. Angela Bassett plays Rosa Parks and Cicely Tyson plays her mother.

The Butler (2013)

This film is inspired by the article by Wil Haygood in the Washington Post “A butler well served by this election”, which tells the real life of Eugene Allen, who worked in the White House as butler in many presidential administrations. The film stars Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey, John Cusack, Jane Fonda, Alex Pettyfer, Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard, Lenny Kravitz, James Marsden, David Oyelowo, Vanessa Redgrave, Alan Rickman, Liev Schreiber, Robin Williams, Minka Kelly, Mariah Carey and Clarence Williams III.

Love (2016)

Loving tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, the complainants in the 1967 Supreme Court of the United States decision, Loving v. Virginia, which has repealed state laws prohibiting interracial marriage. Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton co-star as the famous couple.

