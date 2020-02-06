8 children lost temporarily during Chiefs parade, police say News

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) — Kansas City police said eight children were lost during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

They were safely united with their families, police say.

“The lost reunification points have successfully reunited 8 lost young people with their families,” police said in a statement. “This does not take into account the number of children who were treated informally by parade officers in their immediate environment in a very short time, without having to contact LCR.”

The police believe that most children were ‘united within a few minutes or less’ with their families.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.