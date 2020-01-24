Photo: Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers lost another starter to injury when Josh Richardson was diagnosed with a strain on his left thigh muscles.

According to Shams Charania, it will be reassessed in two to three weeks.

Without Richardson, players like Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle and James Ennis will see more roles.

“He is a big part of this team, both defensive and offensive, so we will miss him as long as he is out,” said Ben Simmons.

Richardson averages 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, finishing third on the team within minutes of play (31.5).

The 76ers are already without Joel Embiid, who has had an operation since January 6 to repair a ligament tear in his left hand.