Bill Streicher-VS TODAY Sport

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the season with expectations for greatness. Now in a season full of unrest, the fans seem to be turning on All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Only a few days after Embiid had driven the team’s own fans around the Wells Fargo Center, the fans donated it directly back to him on Tuesday evening. When the team announced its line-up for the game, fans angrily released Embiid.

It’s hard to blame fans for taking away their frustration with Embiid. The 76ers are currently holding the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and are closer to the No. 7 seed falling than climbing back into a top two seed.

In the meantime, reports are already appearing that Embiid could possibly be moved and that head coach Brett Brown might be sitting in the warm seat. Although sports fans in Philadelphia know how to show love for their favorite player, this is not unconditional. If this team continues to struggle and Embiid keeps shooting at the fans, they will not hesitate to turn against him.