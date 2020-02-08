75 women on anti-CAA hunger strike for five days in Khureji Khas in Delhi cast their vote

Sharika Anjum (32), who looked limp and pale, said that none of the 75 women who had seen the indefinite hunger strike missed their right to franchise.

Para-military jawans are guarding a polling station during the Delhi Assembly elections in Jafrabad, Delhi, Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: It was the fifth day of their anti-CAA hunger strike in Khureji Khas in northeastern Delhi, but despite being worn out, a group of 75 women had their vote counted in the polls of Delhi on Saturday.

Asked about the issues she voted on, Anjum said, “I voted to save the constitution and defeat Hindu-Muslim politics.”

Farida (21) said she went to the pool hut with her father in the morning, about half a kilometer from the protest site.

“Our vote is for India and its unity. Our vote is against the policy of hate,” she said.

Fallahuddin Falahi, 34, who has been attending the anti-CAA protest for 27 days, said the women voted early and returned to the protest site “to continue the helm.”

About 300 women have protested in the last 27 days against the amended citizenship law in Khureji Khas, a major anti-CAA protest site in northeastern Delhi.

