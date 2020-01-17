Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! She will be 56 years old on January 17, 2020. For her birthday, we have summarized some of our favorite inspirational quotes from Michelle Obama.

The former first lady has been busy since she left the White House. Last year she gave lectures and signatures worldwide to support her bestselling Becoming memoirs, which gave an intimate look at her childhood, career, marriage, and ongoing charity work.

You and former president Barack Obama She also recently founded her own production company, Higher Ground Productions, and signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to produce shows and films that address a variety of social issues ranging from racial inequalities to the disability movement.

Obama also recently announced that she is launching a show on Instagram, A Year of Firsts, a documentary that will follow four freshmen in the United States as part of their Reach Higher initiative.

Obama continues to be an inspiring role model for her many fans, and for her birthday, let’s look at some of her best quotes about hope, hard work, and what it means to be American.

Michelle Obama quotes

1. “You cannot take your freedoms for granted. Just like generations that have come before you, you must do your part to preserve and protect these freedoms. You need to prepare to bring your voice into our national conversation. You need to prepare to be informed, committed, serve and lead as a citizen, stand up for our proud American values ​​and honor them in your daily life. “

2. “If we want maturity, we have to be mature. If we want a nation that feels hopeful, we have to speak hopefully … we have to model what we want. – Interview with Oprah Winfrey in December 2017

3. “I want our young people to know that they are important, that they belong to them. Have no fear. Can you hear me young people Have no fear. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Strengthen yourself with a good education. Then go out and use this education to build a country that deserves your boundless promise. Lead by example with hope; never be afraid. “

4. “We have bumps on the road. We have ups and downs, but I want our children to make progress – I don’t care where they come from – with strength and hope. – Interview at the Tonight Show in January 2017

5. “Many people – including myself and my husband – started with very little. But with a good education and a lot of hard work, anything is possible. “

6. “Let’s not forget: I didn’t just wake up as a first lady … I mean, I studied law, I practiced law, I worked for the city, I ran a nonprofit organization (and) I was a manager at a hospital. I was in the world. I’ve worked in all areas and you don’t do this without encountering a few things. You know when your feelings are hurt when people say things about you that are not true. … Life hits you, so you learn to protect yourself in the course of your life. You learn to record what you need and get rid of things that are clearly not true. – Interview with Oprah Winfrey in December 2017

7. “We are so afraid of each other… Color, wealth and those things that don’t really matter still play too big a role for our mutual understanding. And it is sad, because that which distinguishes us the least is the color of our skin. ”- Interview with Oprah Winfrey in December 2017

8. “I will always be involved in public service and public life in some way. When I left my law firm to work for the city, I never looked back. I’ve always felt very alive when I used my talents and talents to help other people. I sleep better at night. I am happier. – Vogue, December 2016

9. “Never let anyone feel that you don’t matter or that you have no place in our American history – because you do.” And you have the right to be who you are. “

10. “I’m not done yet. I’m too young to stop.” – Interview at Tonight Show in January 2017

11. “If someone is cruel or behaves like a bully, you don’t bend down to your level. No, our motto is: If they are low, we are high.”

12. “Whether you come from a city council or an estate, your success is determined by your own self-confidence and your strength.”

13. “Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. “

14. “Am I good enough? Yes I am.”

15. “Men who are real role models do not have to oppress women to feel powerful.”

16. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned in life, it’s the strength to use your voice.”

17. “Instead of being discouraged or exhausted by your difficulties and mistakes, let yourself be inspired. Let them make you hungrier to succeed. “

18. “It is in the power to make yourself known and to be heard, to have your unique story and to use your authentic voice. And it is a grace to be willing to know and hear others.”

19. “Failure is a feeling long before it becomes an actual result. This vulnerability grows with self-doubt and then, often on purpose, escalates through fear. “

20. “Never make decisions out of fear. Make decisions based on hope and opportunities. Make decisions based on what should and shouldn’t happen.”

21. “I have learned that I only have to meet my own expectations if I stick to my beliefs and values ​​and follow my own moral compass.”

22. “Get away from friendships that make you feel small and insecure, and look for people who inspire and support you.”

23. “You may not always have a comfortable life. And you won’t always be able to solve all the world’s problems at once. But never underestimate the impact you can have, because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own. “

24. “The only way to get me to work the hardest was to doubt me.”

25. “Success is not about how much money you make, but about the difference you make in people’s lives.”

26. “Just do what works for you, because there will always be someone who thinks differently.”

27. “Reach for partners who make you better. Do not bring people into your life who complain about you. Good relationships feel good. You feel right. They don’t hurt. “

28. “Let’s be clear, you don’t want to be with a boy who is too stupid to know and appreciate a smart young lady.”

29. “There are still many reasons for which it is worth sacrificing. There is still so much history to be written. “

30. “You don’t have to be different to be important. You are important yourself.”

31. “Every girl, no matter where she lives, deserves the opportunity to unfold the promise.”

32. “No country can ever really prosper if it stifles the potential of its women and eludes the contributions of half its citizens.”

33. “Being president doesn’t change who you are – it shows who you are.”

34. “I am an example of what is possible when girls are loved and encouraged by people around them from the start.”

35. “With every word we say, with every action we take, we know that our children are watching us. We as parents are her most important role models. “

36. “The whole thing so you can have it all.” No, not at the same time. That’s a lie. And it’s not always enough to lean on because that doesn’t always work. “

37. “Now I think it’s one of the most useless questions an adult can ask a child – what do you want to be when you grow up? As if growing up is finite. As if you eventually become something and that’s it The End. “

38. “If you’re not out there and defining yourself, others will define you quickly and inaccurately.”

39. “For me, becoming is not about arriving somewhere or reaching a specific goal. Instead, I see it as a movement forward, as a means of development, as a way to continuously achieve a better self. The journey does not end. “

40. Are we satisfied with the world as it is, or do we work for the world as it should be?

41. “For every door that was opened to me, I tried to open my door to others.”

42. “Friendships between women, as every woman will tell you, are built up of a thousand little friendships … that are constantly being exchanged.”

43. “One of the lessons I grew up with was to always stay true to yourself and never let anyone else distract you from your goals. So when I hear about negative and wrong attacks, I really don’t invest energy in them because I know who I am. “

44. “Women endure this outrage for a lifetime – in the form of whistles, gropes, assaults and oppression. These things hurt us. They draw on our strength. Some cuts are so small that they are barely visible. Others are huge and gaping, leaving scars that never heal. In any case, they accumulate. We carry them everywhere, to school and to work, at home while raising our children, in our places of worship whenever we try to move forward. “

45. “We should always have three friends in our lives – one that goes ahead and that we look up to and that we follow; one who walks next to us, who is present at every step of our journey; and then one that we reach and take with us after we have cleared the way. “

46. ​​”Now that I am an adult, I realize that children at a very young age know when to be devalued and when adults are not investing enough to help them learn. Their anger about it can turn out to be Manifesting stubbornness. It is hardly their fault. They are not “bad children.” They are just trying to survive bad circumstances. “

47. “The arts are not just a nice thing when there is free time or when you can afford it. They all, painting and poetry, music and fashion, design and dialogue, define who we are as a people and give a report on our history for the next generation. “

48. “I’m still at work and hope that I will always be.”

49. “It is remarkable how a stereotype works as an actual trap. How many “angry black women” are caught in the circular logic of this phrase? Why wouldn’t you get louder if you didn’t listen? If you’re written off as angry or emotional, doesn’t that just do the same? “

50. “In life you control what you can.”

51. “Bullies were fearful people hiding in scary people.”

52. “Dominance, even the threat, is a form of dehumanization. It is the ugliest kind of power. “

53. “When it came to the dinner dilemma, I set new boundaries that worked better for me and the girls. We made our schedule and stuck to it. … It was because of my wish that they grow up strong and centered and that they were no match for any form of old school patriarchy: I didn’t want them to ever believe that life started when the man of the house came home. We weren’t waiting for dad. It was now his job to catch up with us. “

54. “I had to learn that my voice has value. And if I don’t use it, why should I be in the room? “

55. “Let us invite ourselves. Perhaps then we can start to be less afraid, make fewer wrong assumptions, let go of the prejudices and stereotypes that separate us unnecessarily.”

56. “Because people often ask, I say it right here: I never intend to run for office. I’ve never been a fan of politics and my experience in the past decade has done little to change it. Malice – the separation of the tribes from red and blue – and the idea that we should choose a side and stick to it, not listen and not be able to compromise or sometimes even be civil – always put me off. “

57. “I grew up with a handicapped father in a house that was too small and didn’t have much money, and I grew up surrounded by love and music in a diverse city in a country where education is possible. I had nothing or I had everything. It depends on how you want to say it. “

58. “The easiest way to disregard a woman’s voice is to wrap it as a scoundrel.”

59. “What I knew about my work in a professional environment – from recruiting new lawyers for Sidley & Austin to hiring White House employees – is that equality creates more equality until you start to think about it.”

60. “Concentrate on what you can control. Be a good person every day. Poll. Read. Treat yourself kindly. Follow the law. Don’t tweet about bad things. “

61. “It’s a sensation that I love when I travel more, like a new place signals itself immediately and without pretext. The air has a different weight than before. It smells of wood smoke or diesel fuel or something sweet, that blooms in the trees. The same sun rises but looks a little different than you. “

62. “Especially women have to take care of their physical and mental health, because if we rush to appointments and errands, we don’t have much time to take care of ourselves. We need to work better to put ourselves on our own “To Do” list. “

63. “I realized that if I didn’t push for it, nobody would take care of me.”

64. “Children wake up every day and believe in the good of things, in the magic of the possible. They are unusual, believers at their core. We owe it to them to stay strong and continue to work to create a more just and humane world. For them, we have to remain hard and hopeful to recognize that more needs to be done. “

65. “You don’t really know how connected you are until you move away, until you find out what it means to loosen up, a cork floating on another place’s ocean.”

66. “Grief and resilience live together.”

67. “Barack and I grew up with so many equal values ​​as if you were working hard for what you want in life. That your word is your bond; that you do what you say you will do That you treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don’t know them and even if you don’t agree with them. “

68. “I knew from my own life experience that it is important if someone shows real interest in your learning and development, even if it only takes ten minutes on a busy day. It is especially important for women, for minorities, for everyone that society quickly overlooks. “

69. “Since I reluctantly entered public life, I have been held up as the most powerful woman in the world and dismissed as an ‘angry black woman’. I wanted to ask my critics which part of this sentence is most important to them – is it “angry” or “black” or “woman”? “

70. “The blows hurt, even if I understand that they have little to do with who I really am as a person.”

71. “My mother maintained the kind of parental attitude that I now see as brilliant and almost impossible to emulate – a kind of unshakable Zen neutrality … It was not quick to judge and it was not quick to intervene. Instead, she monitored our moods and kindly testified of the difficulties or successes a day could bring in. When we did something great, we received just enough praise to know that she was happy with us, but never so much that it became the reason we did what we did. “

72. “Becoming requires equal amounts of patience and accuracy. Becoming means never renouncing the idea that more needs to be done. “

73. “I was determined to be someone who told the truth and used my voice to raise the voiceless when I could and not to get people out of need.”

74. “I’ve learned that it is more difficult to hate up close.”

75. “I never stopped teaching. I loved being ace, I liked being smart. I liked to be on time. I found it cooler than anything else in the world to be smart. “

Michelle Obama is the queen of the uplifting quotes, but if you need more We have 100 quotes that will keep you positive.