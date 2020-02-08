74-year-old man accused of murdering girlfriend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 74-year-old man faces major charges after assassinating his girlfriend in Broward County.

Neville Smith was arrested last month for the deadly stabbing of his 46-year-old girlfriend, Tawana Williams.

According to a police report, the murder took place in a house in Fort Lauderdale at around 4:30 PM. on January 18.

The victim’s daughter found the body and called the police, who arrived to see Smith sitting in a chair on the spot.

The police report indicates that Williams was stabbed several times in the back.

According to Williams’ mother, her daughter and Smith had a bad relationship.

She also claims that Smith called Williams’s adult daughter and announced that she found her mother in a pool of blood.

Initially accused of murder in the second degree, a large jury raised the indictment to premeditation.

Smith appeared before a judge in Broward County on Saturday.

