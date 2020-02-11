737 MAX test flight not yet planned: FAA

After Boeing repeatedly failed to meet its flight resumption targets last year, Boeing is aiming to return by mid-2020. However, the timeframe will depend on the regulatory authorities

A certification flight for Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft is not yet planned, as there are still some “problems” to be solved, a leading US aviation security regulator said on Tuesday.

The model has been discontinued since March 2019 after two accidents that killed 346 people.

Steve Dickson, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, said last week that a MAX certification flight could take place in a few weeks, an important step before the aircraft could be put back into service.

Dickson gave reporters in Singapore an update on Tuesday saying, “We are approaching a milestone, the certification flight is the next major milestone.

“Once that is done, I think we will have a fair bit more clarity as to whether the process is progressing.”

But he added that the flight was not planned yet “because we still have a few problems to solve … We are waiting for Boeing’s suggestions on some points”.

He refused to be claimed if the aircraft’s grip could finally be removed and said the regulators were following a “very careful process”.

“It is important that we focus on the process, not the timeline,” he said on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow, the largest aerospace event in Asia.

After Boeing repeatedly failed to meet its flight resumption targets last year, Boeing is aiming to return by mid-2020. However, the timeframe will depend on the regulatory authorities.

Boeing reported its first annual loss in more than two decades last month as the protracted foundation of the 737 MAX undermined the company’s revenue and costs exploded.

